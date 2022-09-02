Invercargill Airport Welcomes New Chief Executive

Invercargill Airport Limited (IAL) is delighted to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Stuart Harris.

Stuart Harris

Stuart takes up his new role on Monday October 31.

Having graduated with a Master of Engineering in Fire Engineering from the University of Canterbury and an MBA from the University of Auckland, he has most recently been CEO at Holmes Fire NZ, New Zealand's leading fire engineering consultancy firm.

His extensive business and leadership skills have been a key driver of Holmes’ continued strong performance during the period of pressures from Covid19, and helped Holmes, and their many customers, keep their businesses and development projects on track.

Stuart previously held an international CEO role with Holmes Fire, driving strategic growth and development throughout its expansion into the USA and Australia.

He has over ten years’ involvement and experience with airports large and small, designing terminal and commercial building developments from planning stages through to construction and commissioning.

IAL Board Chair Grant Lilly says he’s delighted to welcome Stuart to Invercargill Airport.

“The Board was impressed with the wide range of high-quality applicants that our role attracted, and we’re very pleased to have someone of Stuart's capability, experience, enthusiasm, and personality joining our small team.

“Stuart has significant experience working in a safety-focused and highly regulated industry sector. We’re delighted to have him lead the team at IAL as we head into a period of quite substantial growth and development, building on the success of A320 jet services non-stop from Auckland.

“The airport is well placed to service the rapidly diversifying economy in Southland, and the needs of local air travellers, and domestic and international visitors, to the lower South Island.”

Stuart says he’s looking forward to his new role and the shift to Invercargill with his family.

“I’m thrilled to be developing my career by taking on a role that is more front line and hands on,” he says.

“I am excited to be leading the next phase of development at Invercargill Airport. Regular jet services, alongside growth in Invercargill, has created multiple future opportunities for the airport. I’m keen to contribute and help deliver these developments to build on the airport’s successes.

“My wife and three children are looking forward to the move as we can’t wait to enjoy the outdoor environment and lifestyle that Southland has to offer.

“I’m a keen runner and mountain biker, so I’m excited to try new trails and explore the amazing environment of Southland.”

Stuart is an active member of the community, having spent 14 years as a volunteer firefighter, participated actively in local pest and weed control programmes, coached at the local harriers running club, volunteered as a parent tutor at his local playcentre, and helped train guide dogs.

