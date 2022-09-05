Fence-sitters Will Go Nuts For Smunchy Peanut Butter

Long has the smooth vs. crunchy peanut butter debate raged over the breakfast bar, while fence-sitters have been berated for their indecision.

Today, New Zealand’s favourite peanut butter maker Pic’s is spreading the word about a new pantry staple that promises the best of both worlds.

A perfect blend of its two purebred spreads, Pic’s Smooth and Pic’s Crunchy, Pic’s ‘Smunchy’ is proof that we can have our cake and eat it too.

Though it may seem simple, this neutral Switzerland of spreads has been a long time coming, with Chief Peanut Butter maker Pic Picot grinding away to convince the Pic’s peanut butter purveyors it needed to be made.

After much debate and robust arguments from the smooth and crunchy die-hards, the definitive moment in Smunchy’s conception came in the form of a letter to Pic from budding food scientist and peanut butter superfan, 10-year-old Maggie Mellors.

A Pic’s peanut butter lover since way back (3 years old to be exact), Maggie too was dreaming of Smunchy and concocting her own at home by mixing Pic’s crunchy and smooth in empty jars with the help of her dad.

It was her spirited letter to Pic proclaiming Smunchy to contain “double the yumminess” and arguing it could be the next bestseller that was the catalyst for change, too hard to ignore.

With a tinker of the grinder Pic’s found the perfect squish to satisfy the peanut butter lovers for whom smooth is too smooth and crunchy too crunchy. Smunchy was born.

Like all food feuds worth arguing (cc: pineapple on pizza) Pic reckons it’s an invention sure to drive a fair few people nuts.

“Kiwis are fanatical about their peanut butter, so I’m sure Smunchy will spark some good old-fashioned debate and possibly cause a few family rifts,” says Pic.

Pic’s Smunchy is now available at www.picspeanutbutter.com and Peanut Butter World in Nelson for an RRP of $6.99.

Like all Pic’s peanut butters, Smunchy is fresh roasted and packaged in Nelson using power from the sun and better yet, 50 cents from every jar will be donated to Maggie’s chosen charity KidsCan.

