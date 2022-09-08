Property Brokers Recognised At The REINZ Awards For Excellence.

Property Brokers Whanganui was awarded the Medium Residential Office of the Year at the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence in Auckland last night. Fourty-one awards were presented to individuals, offices, and agencies from different sectors of the industry.

Guy Mordaunt, Property Brokers' Managing Director, was thrilled to have Property Brokers recognised again this year, saying, "We're a local family business operating in what we believe to be the best places in New Zealand, the provinces. So, when we are included as finalists with big city firms and walk away with a win, it is fantastic. We are ambitious and tenacious in pursuing exceptional results for our clients - because they deserve nothing less."

"Every transaction is measured with our client's interests at heart. And when you look at our people, they have that at the heart of their results."

Property Brokers impressed with finalist placements across nine award categories, showcasing their commitment to serving the provincial communities they proudly call home with finalist placements across the small, medium, and large office of the year awards.

Ritesh Verma, Branch Manager of Property Brokers Whanganui, said it was the seventh year the team had been awarded the Medium Residential Office of the Year. "This award recognises our team as the most successful in the entire real estate industry across New Zealand; that's something to be immensely proud of. It speaks to our community's support and our people's dedication. We're honoured to be part of many people's property journeys."

The finalist placements and award represent Property Brokers' consistency of excellence, receiving recognition across residential, rural, and commercial sales and property management.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says: "Congratulations to all our finalists and winners of the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence. After the challenges of last year, which saw our Awards adapted into a virtual ceremony, it was wonderful to come together and celebrate in person again. Every year we see such a high calibre of entries submitted, and this year was no exception.

"Thank you once again to our remarkable group of finalists and winners who continue to deliver world-class results for their clients and customers," concludes Baird.

The 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence were hosted at Cordis Auckland on 6 September, with attendees from right across the country.

2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence Winners:

Medium Residential Office of the Year - Whanganui

Finalists:

Residential Property Management Small Office of the Year: Property Brokers, Foxton

Commercial and Industrial Rising Star of the Year: Tony Wakelin – Property Brokers, Cambridge

Rural Rising Star of the Year: Greg O'Byrne – Property Brokers, New Plymouth

Personal Assistant of the Year: Vicki Winlove – Property Brokers, Waipukurau

Small Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Waipukurau

Medium Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Whanganui

Large Residential Office of the Year – Volume: Property Brokers, Palmerston North

Small Rural Office of the Year: Property Brokers, Ashburton

Large Agency of the Year – All Disciplines: Property Brokers

