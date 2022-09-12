Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Employsure: We, In NZ, Do Not Appear To Be Learning From Our Mistakes

Monday, 12 September 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: Employsure

Reports of a Hawke’s Bay roofing company being ordered to pay $65,000 in fines and reparations[1] has prompted increased scrutiny over poor standards of workplace safety across New Zealand.

Carolyn Chalklen, Health, and Safety Manager at Employsure, an Employment relations firm, representing over 31,000 clients across Australia and New Zealand released a statement reminding all workplaces to improve safety:

“There are some very real standouts from this incident. The impact of serious injury and fatalities is far reaching, and not only impacts the worker but others involved and of course their families. We, in NZ, do not appear to be learning from our mistakes at a speed that would make a dent in our accident and incident statistics. “

A.C.C. report over 36,000 claims from the construction industry in 2021[2], the highest of all industries, with manufacturing following with over 28,200 claims.

Of 23 sector groups a total of 52 work-related fatalities occurred in New Zealand between Feb 21 to Jan 22. Representing an average of 4.3 per month. Worksafe also reported 11 of these fatalities were in the Construction sector; 3 of which were falls from height or a fall from same height [3]

“It is not uncommon for young workers to be overlooked in the workplace. Young workers can appear to be fit and strong, knowledgeable, and willing to ‘earn a buck’ and who often feel that they need to prove themselves. Often overlooked is their lack of experience, their limited awareness of risk and the subsequent supervision required.” continued Ms. Chalklen

“A comprehensive risk assessment must be undertaken for high-risk work. Businesses must identify hazards and associated risks with all work activities and ensure control measures are put in place that are; suitable, adequate, and regularly monitored. Businesses also have an obligation to ensure they are consulting with their workers when they carry out risk assessments; all stakeholders should be a part of this process.”

Employsure has provided guidelines to help businesses support young and often vulnerable workers including tips such as:

  • Giving the young worker appropriate, relative, and ongoing training
  • A mentor or buddy system – they often look up to older more experienced workers
  • Safety inductions at each worksite for all workers ensuring you include young workers
  • Inclusion in safety aspects such as toolbox talks, assisting with site safety inspections and risk assessments
  • Ensure they know their responsibilities – to report, record, engage and participate and escalate hazards, issues, or concerns.
  • Ensuring ongoing communication, inclusion, training, mentoring, and encouraging open discussions about safety

Ms. Chalklen concluded: “While tragic, every accident and incident is preventable and an opportunity to learn. At Employsure, we believe that every worker has the right to go home safely.”

[1] Roofing firm to pay $65,000 after worker falls through brittle skylight | Stuff.co.nz

[2] Work injury statistics (acc.co.nz)

[3] Fatalities | WorkSafe

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Employsure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>


Statistics: Lift In Jobs For Youth
Filled jobs for youth aged 15 to 19 years lifted strongly over the last year, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs for this age group rose to 131,000 in the June 2022 quarter, up 18 percent when compared with the June 2021 quarter... More>>


Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Cosmetics: Sunscreen Industry Welcomes Regulation To Products On Shelves From Today
Sunscreen brands, and their independent industry body alike, are welcoming the Sunscreen Safety Bill coming into effect on shelves around the country today, and claim the regulation is long overdue... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 