Kawerau Mill Workers To Consider Offer

The Pulp and Paper Workers Union Kawerau has received notice via the media that Essity has accepted the Employment Relations Authority’s recommended pay offer, which followed several days of facilitated bargaining.

Union secretary Tane Phillips says members will discuss the deal tomorrow morning.

“We received the recommendation from the Employment Relations Authority this afternoon.

“Members will vote on the offer tomorrow morning and we will make a further statement following that meeting.”

145 workers at Essity’s Kawerau mill were locked out more than five weeks ago after the company refused to offer a pay deal which meets the rising cost of living.

