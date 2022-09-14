Mike Jones Appointed BNZ Chief Economist

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has appointed Mike Jones as its new Chief Economist.

BNZ Head of Research Stephen Toplis, says, “Mike is a highly respected economist with a wealth of experience in applied macroeconomics, analytics, econometrics and modelling.

“His strong skillset and ability to deliver research that is relevant and accessible to a diverse range of audiences will help us further our commitment to serving our customers brilliantly and helping our communities prosper.”

Mike previously worked at BNZ between 2009 and 2013 as BNZ’s Foreign Exchange Strategist. Since then, he has worked in a variety of roles including General Manager, Treasury Risk Management at Fonterra; Director, Corporate Sales at Westpac; and, most recently, as Senior Economist at ASB.

Mike Jones says, “I am delighted to be appointed as BNZ’s new Chief Economist, adding my skills to BNZ’s already impressive economics capability.

“I’m passionate about using economic insights to help people and businesses make quality decisions that create a better future for our communities and for New Zealand, and the opportunity to return to BNZ in a role that furthers this objective is both unique and exciting.”

Toplis says, “Mike officially starts his role on 31 October 2022, and I look forward to welcoming him back to BNZ.”

