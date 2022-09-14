Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail Signs Contract For New Train Control System

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 1:35 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail has signed a supply contract, supported by a fifteen-year maintenance contract, with French multinational Alstom for a once-in-a-generation upgrade to its Train Control System (TCS).

Our Train Control team manages the movement of freight, commuter and scenic trains across New Zealand and this new computer control system will provide greater automation, resiliency, and safety across the national rail network. Alstom’s IconisTM TCS will improve timekeeping oversight and, once construction of duplicated control centres is completed in 2024, will allow KiwiRail to control the rail network simultaneously from Auckland and Wellington.

KiwiRail Chief Operating Officer – Capital Projects & Asset Development David Gordon says that this investment will future-proof operations and is part of the Government’s $8.6 billion investment in New Zealand’s national railway.

“The project to duplicate the control centres is already well underway with construction happening in Auckland (Ellerslie) and Wellington (Upper Hutt). In addition, we have already moved our computing hardware to secure data centres to improve resilience.

“This upgrade to the Train Control System, which replaces 25-year-old software, is a further step to boost network resilience and give KiwiRail the ability to meet increasing demand and ensure safe and reliable rail services for all New Zealanders.

“It is an important part of the wider investment, that is aimed at getting more freight and people off our roads and onto rail and helping to reduce our transport emissions.”

Government investment in KiwiRail includes a contribution towards two new, larger Interislander ferries; funding for new low-emissions locomotives; replacing aging wagons and assembling more wagons at Dunedin’s Hillside Workshops; upgrading mechanical facilities across the country; work to raise the standard of the existing network after decades of underinvestment; and a range of new rail projects.

Alstom has more than 30 years of experience in providing complex and integrated rail control systems.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



FMA: KiwiSaver Members Showing Mettle Against Market Volatility
The proportion of KiwiSaver members engaging with their annual statements has lifted to a new high of 80% and most members say continuing contributions is a priority, despite ongoing market volatility... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


Fonterra: Lifts 2023 Earnings Guidance And Revises Milk Collections
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced it has revised its 2023 forecast earnings guidance to 45 to 60 cents per share, up from 30 to 45 cents per share... More>>





Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>



Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In August
Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>

<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 