Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Financial Services Federation Urges Kiwis To Be Vigilant As Its Name Gets Used In A Scam

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 6:14 pm
Press Release: Financial Services Federation

"We would never ask members of the public for money"

The Financial Services Federation (FSF) is urging Kiwis to be vigilant if contacted by anyone claiming to be from the FSF asking for money - it is a scam.

The Federation has been made aware of its name and/or logo being used fraudulently in attempts to obtain money or other private or financial information.

The FSF, which is the association for responsible finance and leasing companies operating in New Zealand, would under no circumstances ask members of the public for money.

"We would never ask members of the public for money, and we want to do what we can to help prevent people from being sucked in by these revolting individuals," says FSF Executive Director, Lyn McMorran.

"We all know that scammers can pose as government and bank representatives, and this is unfortunately a stark reminder that any organisation, especially in the financial services sector, is a target for their names and logos to be used to prey on people.

"How far reaching this is we do not know, however we have referred the matter to NZ Police and placed an alert banner on our website, to warn anyone who might be contacted and seek verification there.

"We urge people to be wary of all unsolicited contact from any organisation asking for money or information, especially with a sense of urgency, and to contact their bank as soon as possible if they suspect they have been scammed."

More information on how to protect yourself can be found here at CERT NZ's website: https://www.cert.govt.nz/individuals/common-threats/phishing/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Financial Services Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Insurance Council: July Extreme Weather Insurance Claims Hit $43.7m
New claims data released today by the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ) show that weeks of extreme weather over July resulted in 6,266 general insurance claims with a provisional value of $43.7 million... More>>



FMA: KiwiSaver Members Showing Mettle Against Market Volatility
The proportion of KiwiSaver members engaging with their annual statements has lifted to a new high of 80% and most members say continuing contributions is a priority, despite ongoing market volatility... More>>



MBIE: Tender For New All-of-Government Recruitment Services Contract Paused
New Zealand Government Procurement (NZGP) has today announced that the tender process for a new All-of-Government recruitment services contract has been paused to allow for further engagement with government agencies... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>


Statistics: Dairy Commodities Sustain High Prices
Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today. In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion... More>>

Statistics: Overseas Visitor Numbers Lift In July
For the first month since March 2020 the number of overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 100,000, Stats NZ said today... More>>


<

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 