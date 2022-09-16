Recognition For Forestry’s Highest Achievers In 2022

This week at an awards dinner held in Auckland the New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) announced the winners of its three most prestigious awards. The 2022 recipients are acknowledged for their diverse range of skills and experience. From hard graft and commitment at grass roots level, to high level policy planning and execution, and academic leadership.

Forestry continues to be a significant contributor to the New Zealand economy. NZIF President, James Treadwell says “the industry is working hard to benefit New Zealand, and we are particularly proud of the high caliber of this year’s award contenders.”

The Prince of Wales Sustainability Cup is awarded to Jake Palmer. This award recognises the achievements of a young New Zealand forest professional who lives and breathes the principles of sustainable forest management. In addition to the sound science based land stewardship, the awardee must demonstrate a commitment to raising the profile, of the wise use and conservation of forests and their ecosystems. Treadwell commented “This award was instigated by Prince Charles in 2017. It’s especially poignant timing this year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The mantel will pass to a new Prince of Wales, Prince William, to continue to champion environmentally positive forestry practices.”

The New Zealand Forester of the Year Award winner is Don Hammond. This highly coveted industry prize rewards a person for their exceptional contribution to the forestry sector throughout the past year. Hammond’s work this year has been fundamental to ensure that log export markets have remained open to forest owners in Aotearoa New Zealand. Presenting the award, Treadwell said “The entire forestry sector is very fortunate, to have had the right person in the right place. Hammond has navigated through very difficult waters to improve the lot of foresters across the nation."

The Kirk Horn Award, New Zealand’s oldest science award, is awarded to Ian Page. This prestigious award is made biennially. It acknowledges outstanding contribution to the field of forestry. Page has been a highly successful professional forester in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 40 years. He has made a distinguished contribution across the industry: in research, as a forester, in forest contracting, and as a forest consultant in one of the country’s first forest consulting companies.

NZIF has also appointed two new Fellows, Simon Rapley and Tim Thorpe for their tireless work over decades to help grow and improve the NZ forest sector.

As the Forestry sector continues to mature, recognition is dawning of its growing range of positive impacts for New Zealanders beyond financial returns. Its social benefits, such as carbon capture, recreation opportunities, clean water, biodiversity and general wellbeing are coming into full focus too. “We’re fortunate with our high-calibre industry professionals who set the standards for others to aspire to. The NZIF relishes the opportunity in 2022 to celebrate with ‘the best of the best’ and to proudly champion the recipients of NZIF’s awards.”

