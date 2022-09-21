Best Of Natural Awards 2022 Winners Announced

The results are in for the 2022 Best of Natural Awards, Aotearoa’s largest awards in natural health, beauty and eco-living celebrating the highest quality ingredient, ethical and environmental standards.

Held in partnership with Good magazine and HealthPost, the 2022 Best of Natural Awards attracted more than 400 entries across six categories.

The judges – HealthPost registered naturopath, herbalist and cosmetic chemist Liz McNamara, beauty expert Sara Corleison and wellness expert Rachel Grunwell – spent hundreds of hours testing and trialling the products before deciding on the 37 category winners.

The People’s Choice Award, the next stage in the competition, launches today and enables members of the public to vote for their favourite brand from the category winners from now until October 17.

“Not only do the 2022 Best of Natural Awards celebrate the best of the best but also up and coming Aotearoa brands who are making a difference with a commitment to sustainable change,” said Good magazine editor Carolyn Enting. “The Awards are about celebrating these brands who are making a positive difference for people and the planet. It’s heartening to see so many established and emerging brands operating in this space.”

This year new categories Food & Drink and Best Brand were added to existing categories Skincare & Make-up, Hair & Body, Health Supplements and Eco-Living.

Efficacy, performance and innovation were what stood out in the Skincare & Make-up category. “We had so many entries in the Best of Natural Awards that rival their non-natural counterparts, so you don’t need to compromise on performance,” said judge and beauty expert Sara Corleison. “The three key things that stood out in the skincare category were the efficacy of the products, innovative use of natural ingredients and the experience using the products.”

Many brands including Best New Brand, Tronque, were also lifting natural skincare into the luxury category, added Grunwell.

The overarching attributes of brands who entered the Eco Living category was the sourcing and transparency story that those brands are prioritising with their products, said McNamara. “It’s great to see brands offering high quality and eco-friendly replacements for everyday household goods,” said McNamara.

The use of locally sourced indigenous ingredients and responsible packaging also stood out in the Hair & Body and Health Supplements categories, added Grunwell.

The new Food & Drink category highlighted brands combining healthy and delicious ingredients. “It was so exciting to see so many brands doing such a good job in nailing healthy and delicious,” said NcNamara. “We would have loved to select many more products as winners as there are so many leaders in this category.”

All the winning products are available to purchase at healthpost.co.nz

Category winners for the Best of Natural Awards 2022:

Skincare & Make-up

Cleanse – NUN Pure Facial Cleanser

Eye Cream – ManukaRX Pro-aging Eye Cream

Serum – Living Nature Advanced Renewal Night Serum

Face Moisturiser – Antipodes Avocado Pear Nourishing Night Cream

Face Oil – Kumo Phytodose Bi-Phase Barrier Oil

Face Scrub – Evre Time to Shine Raspberry & Almond Gentle Face Scrub

Face Mask – Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Mask

Face Make-up – Lily Lolo BB Cream

Hair & Body

Body Wash, Soaps & Scrubs – Only Good Calm Natural Body Wash

Body Lotion, Oils, Butter – Weleda Skin Food Body Butter

Healing Balm – OKU Kawakawa & Arnica Balm

Deodorant – Little Mango Fearless Light Vanilla Natural Deodorant

Sunscreen – Evolu Protective Day Cream Clear Zinc SPF 30

Oral Care – LOVEBYT Cinnamon & Clove Botanical Toothpaste

Shampoo & Conditioner – everblue Aspire Repair & Hydrate Shampoo and Conditioner

Hair Treatment – Holistic Hair Essential Scalp Spray

Health Supplements

Stress, Sleep, Mood – Wild Dispensary Rest and Calm

Hair, Skin, Nails – MenoMe LotsaLocks

Gut Health – Two Islands Happy Gut

Energy & Brain – Flow State NZ Lion’s Mane Pekepeke-Kiore

Children’s Health – Norish NutriDense Smoothie Booster

Lifestyle

Eco-Period – AWWA Period Boxer Brief

Eco-Home – CaliWoods Low Waste Shave Kit

Aromatherapy – Plant Potions I Am Calm Pulse Point Oil

Food & Drink

Protein – Mitchells Bone Broth Protein Powder Chocolate

Teas & Tonics – Wildwood Cinnamon Cacao with Cordyceps & Lion’s Mane

Breakfast – Yum Granola Cacao and Goji berry Granola

Drinks – Chia Sisters Gut Health Blueberry Superfood

Healthy Snacking – Little Bird Good Nuts Cheesy Chipotle Cashews

Superfoods – Sujon Blackcurrant Powder

Best Brands

Most Mindful of Transparency – Absolute Essential

Most Mindful of Materials – Coralcone

Most Mindful of People – Chia Sisters

Most Mindful of Nature – Organic India

Best New Brand – Tronque

Best Use of Indigenous Ingredients – Frankie Apothecary

To view the winning products and read what the judges liked about each of them, and to vote for the People’s Choice Award go to goodmagazine.co.nz

Key dates:

People can vote for the Best of Natural Awards People’s Choice Award from September 21 to October 17, 2022.

The People’s Choice Award winner will be announced on November 17, 2022.

You can view the full list of winners at

https://goodmagazine.co.nz/best-of-natural-awards-winners-and-peoples-choice

