Yorn Levine Law Firm Collaborates With Parrot Analytics To Empower Creators At The Negotiating Table

Pioneering entertainment law firm leverages insights from global audience demand data leaders to help clients secure fair market value for their content and performances

Los Angeles, CA — September 21, 2022 — Yorn Levine, a leading entertainment law firm serving a client roster of premiere talent and institutions in the industry, and Parrot Analytics, the global leader in audience demand measurement, are bringing Parrot’s suite of audience demand data products directly to the negotiating table, empowering talent and creators to seek the highest possible value for their content and performances.

This novel approach to dealmaking will use cross platform audience demand data on talent and content to help provide an objective value for a given piece of content to a platform, as well as the value of individual talent to a show or film. The ultimate result will enable both creators and studios to engage in transparent, mutually beneficial contract negotiations, powered by audience demand data.

“It’s a complicated world we’re helping our clients maneuver. Parrot Analytics helps us cut through today’s fractured media environment and see the value our clients are bringing to the market with their work,” said Kevin Yorn, Managing Partner at Yorn Levine. “The insights we get from their platform are a truly powerful tool in our toolkit during negotiations.”

“Our work with Yorn Levine brings Parrot Analytics closer to our ultimate goal — creating a one-to-one relationship between our demand data and the monetary value of all aspects of the global entertainment supply chain,” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “We look forward to powering the firm’s high profile dealmaking as talent, creators, studios and streamers navigate today’s unprecedented entertainment environment.”

Yorn Levine represents some of the most in-demand talent and creators in entertainment. Clients include Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg, Scarlett Johansson, Mike Judge, Alicia Keys, Matthew McConaughey, Jordan Peele, Chris Rock, and Jason Sudeikis. The firm represents creators behind highly visible titles of the past year like Hwang Dong-hyuk and Kim Ji-yeon, executive producers of “Squid Game” on Netflix; Bill Lawrence, co-creator behind “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+; the Duffer Brothers who created “Stranger Things” on Netflix; Dan Levy, the writer, executive producer, and actor for “Schitt’s Creek”; Loren Bouchard, creator and animator behind “Bob’s Burgers;” the Dans—Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert—who directed “Everything Everywhere All At Once;” among many others.

Parrot Analytics works with the top entertainment companies in the US and globally, becoming the global leader in quantifying the attention economy and consulting across all avenues of the entertainment ecosystem, from sales and marketing to licensing and distribution, and more.

About Yorn Levine LLP

Yorn Levine is a leading entertainment law firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York serving a client roster of premiere talent and institutions in the industry. The firm also supports the fundraising efforts of venture and growth companies in all areas of consumer and tech as well as assisting clients in the media ecosystem with their business investments and partnerships.

Clients include Kenya Barris, Loren Bouchard, Gisele Bunchen, Ellen DeGeneres, the Duffer Brothers, Scarlett Johansson, Mike Judge, Alicia Keys, Matthew McConaughey, NASCAR, Jordan Peele, Zoe Saldana, & Jason Sudeikis

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200-plus countries. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com

© Scoop Media