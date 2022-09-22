Optimation Appoints Warrick Flower As Managing Director

Optimation is pleased to announce the appointment of Warrick Flower as its Managing Director. Warrick comes to Optimation with 20 years’ experience in the technology industry most recently as General Manager of Digital Engineering at Datacom.





Optimation Chairman and Founder Neil Butler says Flower brings a strong blend of software services experience and leadership skills to the job. “Warrick has seen the industry from many different angles, starting out his career as a software developer and solutions architect before moving into business management and leadership roles. At Datacom Warrick was responsible for acquiring new customers and growing business within New Zealand and internationally. We’re confident Warrick’s leadership skills and sales experience will prove invaluable as Optimation seeks to grow its business across Australasia.”

Flower says he was attracted by Optimation’s strong blend of technology leadership and a deep pool of New Zealand-based and offshore talent.

“Optimation has invested significantly over the years to become New Zealand's leading low-code provider. It’s become a true innovator in building better businesses through flexible, stable and modern digital platforms that deliver digital business outcomes faster and at lower cost. I’m excited by the opportunity Optimation now has to use its expertise in modern low-code solutions to take the lead in delivering better outcomes for business across New Zealand and Australia. ”

© Scoop Media

