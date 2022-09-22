Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Optimation Appoints Warrick Flower As Managing Director

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 8:36 am
Press Release: Optimation

Optimation is pleased to announce the appointment of Warrick Flower as its Managing Director. Warrick comes to Optimation with 20 years’ experience in the technology industry most recently as General Manager of Digital Engineering at Datacom.


Optimation Chairman and Founder Neil Butler says Flower brings a strong blend of software services experience and leadership skills to the job. “Warrick has seen the industry from many different angles, starting out his career as a software developer and solutions architect before moving into business management and leadership roles. At Datacom Warrick was responsible for acquiring new customers and growing business within New Zealand and internationally. We’re confident Warrick’s leadership skills and sales experience will prove invaluable as Optimation seeks to grow its business across Australasia.”

Flower says he was attracted by Optimation’s strong blend of technology leadership and a deep pool of New Zealand-based and offshore talent.

“Optimation has invested significantly over the years to become New Zealand's leading low-code provider. It’s become a true innovator in building better businesses through flexible, stable and modern digital platforms that deliver digital business outcomes faster and at lower cost. I’m excited by the opportunity Optimation now has to use its expertise in modern low-code solutions to take the lead in delivering better outcomes for business across New Zealand and Australia. ”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Optimation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Climate Changed – Why Climate Matters To RBNZ
The Reserve Bank of Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua is working with central banks internationally to help increase the resilience of the financial system against the risks of a changing climate... More>>


Air New Zealand: Touches Down In The Big Apple
Air New Zealand touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport today, marking the first of its non-stop flights connecting the city of sails and the city that never sleeps... More>>



DoC: Review Predicts Big Climate Change Impact On Some Marine Mammals
A new Department of Conservation report predicts that climate change could have a major impact on some of New Zealand’s marine mammals.
Co-authored by Jim Roberts, Anemone Consultants, and Hannah Hendriks... More>>

InternetNZ: .nz Is A Trusted Domain Of Choice For Businesses And Consumers In Aotearoa
New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence... More>>


Statistics: GDP Increases 1.7 Percent In June 2022 Quarter
Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 1.7 percent in the June 2022 quarter, following a 0.2 percent fall in the March 2022 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


MOVE Logistics: Goes Full Steam Ahead With Green Shipping Solution
MOVE Logistics Group (MOVE) is going full steam ahead on green coastal shipping solutions with procurement approved and underway for a new methanol-capable vessel... More>>

<

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 