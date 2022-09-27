Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Little Token. Big Impact: Get Voting Aotearoa

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 9:00 am
Press Release: Z Energy

Z Energy (Z) has opened voting for Good in the Hood 2022, giving customers the choice to vote for their favourite local charity or community group, to help them receive a share of $1 million.

Good in the Hood supports over 700 charity and community groups across Aotearoa, with each of Z’s almost 200 service stations choosing four local groups to support.

Andy Baird, Z’s GM Retail says he is proud to see the initiative back for 2022, supporting the local communities which Z operates on a range of social and environmental issues.

“Z is for New Zealand, so it just makes sense to support the things that matter in our local communities. Since Good in the Hood launched in 2013, we're proud to have been able to donate almost $8 million to local groups who are doing great things right across Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Voting is open from 26 September to 24 October. Each service station has $4,000 to share with its selected groups. Customers who shop instore are given an orange token to pop in one of the four boxes, voting for their favourite local group. The money is shared between all chosen groups based on the number of votes each receives.

On top of the $4,000, every Z service station has an additional $1000 to be used by local retailers throughout the year to support other neighbourhood initiatives.

“Now more than ever we need to support the groups working hard to support and better our communities. Good in the Hood is a much-loved initiative by Z, our retailers and our customers. We look forward seeing the voting boxes fill up with the iconic orange tokens over the next few weeks.” says Andy.

