Company-X Enthrals Ahead Of Tech In The Tron Launch

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Revenue Dr Deborah Russell came to experience Company-X’s virtual reality (VR) capability but found the world’s first national roading quality assurance web portal more enthralling.

Russell, MP for New Lynn, was invited to the software specialist by Economic Development, Science, and Innovation Select Committee chair Jamie Strange as part of Labour’s Finance and Economic Development Caucus Committee.

Instead of donning a virtual reality headset, Russell spent the visit learning how Company-X partnered with its client the Road Efficiency Group (REG) to build the REG Insights web portal consolidating roading, financial and statistical data.

“VR overwhelms my mind,” Russell said. “Give me some nerdy numbers and I’m really happy.”

REG Insights gives Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, and councils the ability to interrogate data quality and measure performance trends on a national framework. The project took the entire roading sector on a journey and significantly moved it forward in evidence-based decision making.

“There’s a real tangible benefit to New Zealand,” she said.

Russell could see how a similar system could be used to manage and compare other council assets across the nation, such as water, parks, and libraries.

“There could a whole lot of stuff you could do across councils if you could just get them happy that the data you are collecting, analysing, and presenting has a good picture of reality.

“Who knew that this was all happening in Hamilton?”

Strange, Hamilton East MP, knew. That is why he invited Company-X to demonstrate its expertise in building VR solutions to Russell and his colleagues Auckland list MP Helen White, Botany list MP Naisi Chen, Canterbury List MP Dan Rosewarne, and Taieri MP Ingrid Leary.

They experienced a VR model of a state-of-the-art dairy shed in one simulation. They also saw a millimetre-by-millimetre digital twin of the of the Te Kowhai Main Line Valve created for natural gas transmission and distribution network owner First Gas.

Leary told reporters her visit had transformed her perception of Hamilton.

“Hamilton used to have the reputation of being Auckland's poor cousin. What we've seen today is a more confident city, proudly showcasing its points of difference,” she said.

“I am fascinated by the experience of it and interested in the social outcomes, like remote medical surgery.”

Their visit coincided with the launch of the Tech in the Tron initiative, designed to attract 500 more skilled workers to support the region’s growing technology sector.

“Every time I come to Company-X they’ve got a new, innovative project on the go”, Strange said.

“They are a cutting-edge tech leading company, investing in a range of areas, both within NZ and globally, and there is significant demand for their products. I’ll do whatever I can to see companies like this continue to thrive.”

Strange said he would report back to the Labour caucus on the visit and explore opportunities for the Government to support and collaborate with the sector.

“The action will be for us to discuss meaningful collaboration between government and Company-X moving forward so we can see companies like this continue to grow and bring in export dollars,” he said.

Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett said it was great to showcase Company-X work.

"The MPs were able to connect with the doers,” he said. “There is nothing quite like seeing and tasting the work rather than just hearing about it. I had quite a lot of pleasure seeing them try out our VR equipment and letting them see how it can help."

Hughes said the MPs saw how Company-X was bringing revenue to the country through exports.

“I hope they get behind us and fund and promote the tech sector,” he said.

About Company-X

Company-X offers world-leading software savvy delivered with a can-do attitude.

Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a US multinational.

The team has grown to more than 50 New Zealand-based software specialists, with only the best and brightest passing the Company-X interview and assessment process.

The Company-X team prides itself on experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems.

Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021

Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT 2021 Rising Star Award.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.

The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.

The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.

The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.

The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.

The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

© Scoop Media

