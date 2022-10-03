Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Search Function On Eldernet Helps Families Struggling To Find Available Care Home Beds

Monday, 3 October 2022, 10:57 am
Press Release: ElderNet

The process of finding available care home beds in New Zealand has been made easier for older people and their family/whānau, thanks to The Eldernet Group’s upgraded online bed vacancy report.

This free service allows any internet user to access a report showing vacant care beds throughout the country via www.eldernet.co.nz, which is updated every weekday morning.

As well as showing bed vacancies, the report also shows the levels of care each care home offers – including rest home, dementia, hospital, psychogeriatric, and supported living – whether homes offer short stays, and if there are any extra charges applicable. Users can view all results for their chosen region in an easy to read, interactive table, including contact details for each home and links for further information.

Search results can also be filtered on the Eldernet website to include facilities that provide specialised health care, offer ‘nice-to-haves’ such as pet-friendly rooms, and cater to specific spiritual, cultural and lifestyle requirements.

“Moving to care can be daunting for people and their loved ones - it’s a particularly tough process currently, with many rest homes suffering staff shortages,” says Linda Nicolson, General Manager of The Eldernet Group.

“Which is why The Eldernet Group want to ensure people have the right tools to guide them on their journey. The more information available to people, the easier the transition and the quicker people can settle into their new home,” says Linda.

