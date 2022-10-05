Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Attract, Maintain & Upskill Talent For NZ’s Energy Future - Report

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 5:16 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa

A new report from Energy Resources Aotearoa says the country must take steps to attract, retain, and upskill the individuals that will drive the energy sector of tomorrow. The report sets out an industry skills action plan for Taranaki and the wider energy sector and recognises the changes underway in the energy sector in response to climate change.

Building energy’s talent pipeline shows that with effective planning and implementation the sector will continue to deliver the energy we need today, while preparing for the new energy mix that we will use in the future.

Energy Resources Aotearoa Chief Executive John Carnegie says:

"The global energy sector is changing, which bring new challenges and opportunities for the energy workforce. Our challenge, and New Zealand’s challenge, is to maintain, support and develop a highly skilled and specialised workforce in the face of unprecedented labour shortages and changing workforce expectations."

"Our energy workforce is comprised of highly skilled and sought-after individuals that have transferrable skills. We are in a race for global talent to power our energy transition."

The report identifies three strategic areas of focus: Attraction, Development and Collaboration. Each have a number of objectives and tangible actions the sector and associated stakeholders can implement over the next three years. Some examples of these include developing an energy curriculum for years 9-10 secondary school students and the development of a Women in Energy initiative to encourage diversity in the sector.

"The energy transition is upon us. Our report and research that underpins it focuses on what that transition will mean and look like for Taranaki’s energy workforce. But our insights are more broadly applicable across New Zealand as we pursue a just transition for the industry’s talent."

"We welcome the opportunity to share our findings with other regional bodies and to explore opportunities for greater inter-regional and national collaboration," Carnegie says.

Documents:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Energy Resources Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>



RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>

KiwiRail: Steady Progress In Challenging Times
KiwiRail has recorded an operating surplus of $133.9m for the year ending 30 June 2022. “This is a creditable result given the difficult conditions in FY22... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>

Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>


BNZ: Completes Sale Of BNZ Life
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has completed the sale of NAB Group’s New Zealand life insurance business, BNZ Life, to Partners Life, settling the transaction today... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 