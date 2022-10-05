Century 21’s Dargaville Launch Sees Considerable Support

The official opening of Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty in Dargaville recently.

After Covid restrictions delayed the launch party, Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty recently enjoyed its official office opening at 6 Poto Street in Dargaville.

Attendees included local clients, businesspeople, retailers, local government representatives, lawyers, tradesmen, friends, and supporters.

The new Century 21 franchise services the wider Kaipara District including Maungaturoto in the south and Opononi in north. Attendees on the night were also informed of the team’s plans to expand into the Whangarei and Waipu areas.

"We’re proud to be flying the Century 21 flag in Northland. Our team is squarely focused on delivering exceptional personalised service, backed by Century 21’s superior brand, reputation, and resources. Despite a softer market, we’ve been thrilled with the interest and business we’ve generated in recent months,” says franchise owner and principal Jean Johnson.

For the past 25 years Jean Johnson has been one of the top listing and selling agents in the Kaipara area, winning many sales awards along the way.

Jean’s daughter, Lee Cocurullo, has been working alongside her mother for 20 years, attaining various real estate qualifications along the way. Lee’s now administration manager at Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty.

Other team members based in the Poto Street office are Val Ridler (administration), Shaffron Hurlock (reception), and Catherine McColl (property management).

“We’re excited to bring this world-class brand to Northland. At the same time, we’ve got our feet firmly on the ground as a locally focused family business,” says Ms Cocurullo.

Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, says the opening night – which he attended - showed a strong level of local support for Dargaville’s newest real estate business.

“Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty is a great addition to our brand here in New Zealand. We warmly welcome the team to the Century 21 family. it’s great they’re already enjoying considerable success,” he says.

Tim Kearins says Century 21’s superior service and global reach will continue to appeal to other high-performing salespeople considering franchise ownership. In fact, opportunities to set up new and successful Century 21 businesses remain available in many other parts of the country, with a new Auckland office set to be announced soon.

