Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Century 21’s Dargaville Launch Sees Considerable Support

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: Century 21

The official opening of Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty in Dargaville recently.

After Covid restrictions delayed the launch party, Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty recently enjoyed its official office opening at 6 Poto Street in Dargaville.

Attendees included local clients, businesspeople, retailers, local government representatives, lawyers, tradesmen, friends, and supporters.

The new Century 21 franchise services the wider Kaipara District including Maungaturoto in the south and Opononi in north. Attendees on the night were also informed of the team’s plans to expand into the Whangarei and Waipu areas.

"We’re proud to be flying the Century 21 flag in Northland. Our team is squarely focused on delivering exceptional personalised service, backed by Century 21’s superior brand, reputation, and resources. Despite a softer market, we’ve been thrilled with the interest and business we’ve generated in recent months,” says franchise owner and principal Jean Johnson.

For the past 25 years Jean Johnson has been one of the top listing and selling agents in the Kaipara area, winning many sales awards along the way.

Jean’s daughter, Lee Cocurullo, has been working alongside her mother for 20 years, attaining various real estate qualifications along the way. Lee’s now administration manager at Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty.

Other team members based in the Poto Street office are Val Ridler (administration), Shaffron Hurlock (reception), and Catherine McColl (property management).

“We’re excited to bring this world-class brand to Northland. At the same time, we’ve got our feet firmly on the ground as a locally focused family business,” says Ms Cocurullo.

Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, says the opening night – which he attended - showed a strong level of local support for Dargaville’s newest real estate business.

“Century 21 Jean Johnson Realty is a great addition to our brand here in New Zealand. We warmly welcome the team to the Century 21 family. it’s great they’re already enjoying considerable success,” he says.

Tim Kearins says Century 21’s superior service and global reach will continue to appeal to other high-performing salespeople considering franchise ownership. In fact, opportunities to set up new and successful Century 21 businesses remain available in many other parts of the country, with a new Auckland office set to be announced soon.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Century 21 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>



RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>



Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>

Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 