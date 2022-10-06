Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Santa The Latest Victim In The Labour Shortage Crisis

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 11:16 am
Press Release: Porter Novelli

The much-publicised labour shortages across New Zealand have meant that businesses have been understaffed and over-stretched.

Latest news from the North Pole is suggesting that Santa’s thrones may be left unfilled in shopping centres across New Zealand, with families in danger of missing out on meeting the man in the big red suit this festive season!

However – Scene To Believe NZ are on the case, turning “no, no, no” into “ho, ho ho” in the lead up to Christmas with their big recruitment drive to find more Santa’s and helpers in time for the holiday season.

For Kiwis looking to help their hip pocket come Christmas time, this is a great job with flexible working arrangements and casual rates.

Scene to Believe Managing Director Stefan Hutton said celebrating diversity was a top priority for the 2022 Christmas season.

“We’ve got hundreds of jobs to fill across the country and we want to make sure we’ve got a Santa for everyone. Santa can be tall or short, come in different shapes and sizes and any race or disability – as long as they’ve got a passion for Christmas cheer,” Mr Hutton said.

A dedicated Santa school has launched this year to ensure everyone is equipped with the skills they need to make it a magical Christmas.

 

FAQs

Who can apply to help Santa this year?

  • Santas come in all shapes, sizes and ages
  • All you need is a love of Christmas and a positive, friendly personality
  • You will be taken to Santa’s workshop to learn his magical ways
  • You will be gifted with Santa’s full outfit that have been prepared specially from Santa himself!
  • Need to be jolly, have a great HOHOHO and enjoy working with children

The Scene to Believe Annual Santa School:

  • Scene to Believe’s Annual Santa School is a great way for our Santa’s to get all the information they need to feel confident for the Christmas Season.
  • Interact with other new and experienced Santa’s to learn their tips and tricks
  • School also covers information about special Santa sessions like Sensitive Santa and Pet Sessions
  • Santa School will be held in Auckland on 4 November 2022

How Kiwis can apply for Santa:

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porter Novelli on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>



RBNZ Survey: 75% Of Experts Expect The Cash Rate To Peak Between 4% And 4.5%
As soaring inflation and the cost of living continue to put pressure on household budgets, homeowners should brace for even more, according to a new Finder poll. .. More>>



Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>

Trend Analysis: Government Erroneous Interventions Into Banking Law
The government announced in March that it was “making practical amendments” to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA)... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 