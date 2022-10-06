Santa The Latest Victim In The Labour Shortage Crisis

The much-publicised labour shortages across New Zealand have meant that businesses have been understaffed and over-stretched.

Latest news from the North Pole is suggesting that Santa’s thrones may be left unfilled in shopping centres across New Zealand, with families in danger of missing out on meeting the man in the big red suit this festive season!

However – Scene To Believe NZ are on the case, turning “no, no, no” into “ho, ho ho” in the lead up to Christmas with their big recruitment drive to find more Santa’s and helpers in time for the holiday season.

For Kiwis looking to help their hip pocket come Christmas time, this is a great job with flexible working arrangements and casual rates.

Scene to Believe Managing Director Stefan Hutton said celebrating diversity was a top priority for the 2022 Christmas season.

“We’ve got hundreds of jobs to fill across the country and we want to make sure we’ve got a Santa for everyone. Santa can be tall or short, come in different shapes and sizes and any race or disability – as long as they’ve got a passion for Christmas cheer,” Mr Hutton said.

A dedicated Santa school has launched this year to ensure everyone is equipped with the skills they need to make it a magical Christmas.

FAQs

Who can apply to help Santa this year?

Santas come in all shapes, sizes and ages

All you need is a love of Christmas and a positive, friendly personality

You will be taken to Santa’s workshop to learn his magical ways

You will be gifted with Santa’s full outfit that have been prepared specially from Santa himself!

Need to be jolly, have a great HOHOHO and enjoy working with children

The Scene to Believe Annual Santa School:

Scene to Believe’s Annual Santa School is a great way for our Santa’s to get all the information they need to feel confident for the Christmas Season.

Interact with other new and experienced Santa’s to learn their tips and tricks

School also covers information about special Santa sessions like Sensitive Santa and Pet Sessions

Santa School will be held in Auckland on 4 November 2022

How Kiwis can apply for Santa:

Call the Scene to Believe Santa Hotline: +64 (9) 8866699

Email your Santa application: santajobs@scenetobelieve.co.nz

Visit the Scene to Believe website: www.scenetobelieve.com.nz

