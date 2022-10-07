Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Productivity Commission Welcomes New Commissioner

Friday, 7 October 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Productivity Commission

The New Zealand Productivity Commission Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa welcomes Dr Diane Ruwhiu (Ngāpuhi) as Commissioner.

Dr Ruwhiu joins the commission from the faculty of the University of Otago, where she holds a number of strategic and leadership roles. She is currently Associate Professor at the University’s Department of Management, the Deputy Director for Ageing Well (National Science Challenge) and the Deputy Dean Otago Graduate Research School.

Dr Ruwhiu begins her term on the commission’s board, joining Chair Dr Ganesh Nana and fellow Commissioner Dr Bill Rosenberg.

"Dr Ruwhiu brings world-leading insight, research and educational leadership that will be invaluable in understanding the future challenges the commission, and the country, face", commented Dr Nana.

"It is exciting to welcome Diane to the commission and to add to the range of perspectives that we need to embrace to help reflect the Pacific nation that is Aotearoa in the 21 st Century. The multi-dimensional nature of the productivity and wellbeing challenges require a multi-disciplinary approach and we are keen to see her contributing her skills to the commission’s work."

Dr Ruwhiu has a background in strategic operations and supply chain management, but today is a national tertiary education leader with a focus on Māori business and organisation and Indigenous business education.

She is a researcher with Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga (Māori Centre of Research Excellence), and has recently finished working with a Science for Innovation and Technology research theme (National Science Challenge).

Dr Ruwhiu brings a human-centred, pragmatic approach to growth and productivity, and has an overall positive outlook for New Zealand’s near future.

"The economy is here to serve people - it is functionally human-made. I certainly don’t think we should chuck the baby out with the bathwater, but there are a variety of lenses and approaches we can bring to increase opportunity," she says.

"As economists, researchers and academics, we are most comfortable operating within relatively narrow paradigms - but if we want to make a difference, this comes with a recognition that the actual situation is messy and complex. There are a lot of factors and options involved in socioeconomic development, and I’m looking forward to exploring these further through working with the commission."

Dr Ruwhiu joins the commission’s board as previous Commissioner Dr Gail Pacheco’s term has concluded.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Productivity Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>

Reserve Bank: Continued Monetary Tightening
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 3.5 percent from 3.0 percent. The Committee agreed it remains appropriate to continue... More>>




Tiwai Smelter: New Agreement With Mana Whenua Marks A Positive Step Towards A Future
An agreement has been reached by Murihiku Rūnaka and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu with the New Zealand Aluminium Smelters Limited (NZAS) and Rio Tinto Aluminum Limited to work together on restoring the whenua... More>>


NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>


Commerce Commission: Warns The Better Packaging Co For Attempted Customer Allocation
The Commerce Commission has issued warnings to The Better Packaging Co Limited (Better Packaging) and one of its directors, Rebecca Percasky, following an investigation into an attempted customer allocation agreement... More>>


AMI Insurance: Young Drivers Most At Risk: Claims Data
Under 25-year-olds are our most at-risk drivers, AMI insurance claims data reveals. Stark statistics from AMI Insurance show that drivers under the age of 25 are 26% more likely to have an accident, when compared to all other drivers... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 