Chamber Welcomes Phil Mauger

Saturday, 8 October 2022, 7:03 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce

The Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce welcomes Phil Mauger on his election as Mayor of Christchurch City Council.

"Phil is an experienced businessman and has committed to improving economic outcomes, removing barriers to doing business, and unlocking the opportunities that Christchurch has to offer," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"Phil is stepping into a role that is not without its’ challenges and we look forward to working closely together to advance the interests of the business community throughout the next three years.

"As we welcome a new Mayor, The Chamber would like to acknowledge Lianne Dalziel for her unwavering commitment to Christchurch throughout the previous nine years and her stewardship during what was an immensely challenging period for all of those in our city.

"We know the current environment continues to provide new challenges and that requires new perspectives, fresh thinking and new ways of working."

