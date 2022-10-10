Electra Business Awards 2022: Celebrating Local Business With A Night To Remember

Kāpiti, 10 October 2022 –The Electra Kāpiti & Horowhenua Business Awards 2022, hosted at the Horowhenua Events Centre, was a spectacular celebration of local businesses and their achievements in a year that has been challenging for most. It was a night to remember as over 380+ finalists, sponsors, and members of the business community gathered together in-person for an occasion that was filled with food, fun, and entertainment to recognise business excellence.

Heather Hutchings, Chamber Co-Chair, commented:

“There was a buzz in the room. As last year’s award ceremony was held online, you could tell that everyone was excited to be back together in person again; it was a big night as far as business was concerned. People dressed up and came from all over, and nobody wanted to go home at the end of the night: the band kept playing and the dancing continued, even as pack-up began. It was the perfect celebration to commend the outstanding quality of the businesses and owners we have choosing to base themselves on the Kāpiti Coast, which translates to further economic growth and local employment opportunities.”

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce is a proud event supporter and sponsor of the New / Emerging Award category. With over 70% of our membership base composed of small business owners or budding entrepreneurs, we recognise the pivotal role they play in the continued growth of our region. The award champions the success of those less than three years in operation, with this year’s very deserving winner being Pipi Learning.

Pipi Learning are online learning experts and embody innovation, creating bespoke solutions that deliver vital support to businesses amidst the accelerated shift towards digital learning. More than providing the e-solution, the Pipi Learning whānau are first and foremost educators, with 50 years' collective experience in primary, tertiary and vocational education.

Congratulations to all Electra Kāpiti & Horowhenua Business award winners, with a special mention to the 2022 Electra Business of the Year: Sustainable Foods Limited. We commend all the businesses that entered the awards this year; the standard of excellence demonstrated all-round makes the Kāpiti region stand out as one that raises the bar for local business. For the full list of winners, head to the BKH website.

© Scoop Media

