Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electra Business Awards 2022: Celebrating Local Business With A Night To Remember

Monday, 10 October 2022, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Kāpiti, 10 October 2022 –The Electra Kāpiti & Horowhenua Business Awards 2022, hosted at the Horowhenua Events Centre, was a spectacular celebration of local businesses and their achievements in a year that has been challenging for most. It was a night to remember as over 380+ finalists, sponsors, and members of the business community gathered together in-person for an occasion that was filled with food, fun, and entertainment to recognise business excellence.

Heather Hutchings, Chamber Co-Chair, commented:

“There was a buzz in the room. As last year’s award ceremony was held online, you could tell that everyone was excited to be back together in person again; it was a big night as far as business was concerned. People dressed up and came from all over, and nobody wanted to go home at the end of the night: the band kept playing and the dancing continued, even as pack-up began. It was the perfect celebration to commend the outstanding quality of the businesses and owners we have choosing to base themselves on the Kāpiti Coast, which translates to further economic growth and local employment opportunities.”

The Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce is a proud event supporter and sponsor of the New / Emerging Award category. With over 70% of our membership base composed of small business owners or budding entrepreneurs, we recognise the pivotal role they play in the continued growth of our region. The award champions the success of those less than three years in operation, with this year’s very deserving winner being Pipi Learning.

Pipi Learning are online learning experts and embody innovation, creating bespoke solutions that deliver vital support to businesses amidst the accelerated shift towards digital learning. More than providing the e-solution, the Pipi Learning whānau are first and foremost educators, with 50 years' collective experience in primary, tertiary and vocational education.

Congratulations to all Electra Kāpiti & Horowhenua Business award winners, with a special mention to the 2022 Electra Business of the Year: Sustainable Foods Limited. We commend all the businesses that entered the awards this year; the standard of excellence demonstrated all-round makes the Kāpiti region stand out as one that raises the bar for local business. For the full list of winners, head to the BKH website.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Retail NZ: Minor Improvements In Retail Outlook But Inflationary Pressures Remain
The latest Retail Radar report from Retail NZ shows that inflationary pressures will continue with a further 5 percent increase expected in prices in the next three months, with the influences behind price increases measured for the first time... More>>


Geoscience Society: New Web Site Promotes Protection Of New Zealand’s Amazing Natural Features
A new website aimed at assisting local and regional councils identify and protect our irreplaceable geoheritage, has been launched this week by the Geoscience Society of New Zealand... More>>



ComCom: Final Decision Values Chorus Regulated Asset Base At $5.4 Billion
The Commerce Commission (the Commission) has today issued its final decision on the value of the assets Chorus uses for delivering regulated fibre services to New Zealand consumers. This is known as the Regulatory Asset Base (RAB)... More>>



BusinessNZ: Wage Pressure Feeds Inflation
Increasing the wage thresholds for international skills and talent is unnecessary and will feed inflation, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope. "In the current environment of extreme skill shortages, high inflation... More>>


Straterra: Tinkering With ETS Settings Could Spell Disaster
Tinkering with price settings in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) will create major uncertainties and cost increases for Kiwi households and businesses, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal... More>>



NZ Forest Owners' Association: Biogenic Methane Issue ‘Alarming’ But Forestry Helps
The Forest Owners Association says the highlighting of biogenic methane discharges, in a report just issued by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 