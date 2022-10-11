IViis Welcomes Richard Hansen As New Chief Executive Officer

After more than 20 years as Co-founder and iViis’s Chief Executive Officer, Nick Shier has announced his retirement from the position, effective October 10, 2022.



Richard Hansen has been named as iViis’s new CEO, located at the company’s headquarters in Christchurch, effective October 10, 2022. Richard, who has spent the last nine years directing Portfolio Services at Computer Concepts Limited, joins iViis to grow revenue for the low-code application platform service provider and scale the services team.

“Richard brings great knowledge and experience into the business,” says Nick. “With Richard at the helm, iViis moves from an entrepreneurial leadership to a more structured, growth-oriented leadership style. Richard has extensive knowledge of the industry in which we operate, and will be looking at the company with a new set of eyes and questioning why we do things.”

Richard, who had worked with iViis on previous projects, was impressed by the breadth of the platform, the high-quality client base, and the company’s organised and professional approach.

“When the opportunity came up to succeed Nick, the chance to work with such an outstanding team and technology was really intriguing,” says Richard.

iViis’s low-code application platform, viisConnect, delivers all the elevated functional, integration, security and availability capabilities demanded by corporates and government across Australasia.

“Low code platforms are a strategic focus for organisations seeking to overcome talent constraints and respond to today’s rapidly developing challenges,” Richard says. “With iViis’s heritage, the platform is very mature, client-tested and able to implement solutions very quickly from a wide functional base.”

As for the company’s services team, Richard says that his first few weeks will be focused on identifying the constraints to scaling and planning to overcome them.

“The low code market, and iViis, is experiencing rapid growth. The platform is built on industry standard technology and allows clients to quickly develop solutions without having to be expert coders. With a comprehensive library of pre-built functions, we are well ahead of many of our competitors who offer a platform, but applications have to be built from scratch. viisConnect is a functional solution which can be configured to meet our clients’ individual needs. So scaling to meet demand is going to be an interesting challenge and will require building the team and introducing even more automation.”

Prior to taking over the reins, Richard has had a chance to meet with key members of the iViis team, who have made a great first impression. Richard is looking forward to applying a different lens to the business, looking for growth opportunities and strategies not yet realised.

About iViis

We’re on a mission to transform the way enterprise software is built and delivered. We’re achieving it with the fastest low-code application platform in the world, viisConnect. We pair our smart, experienced team with viisConnect to rapidly create and deploy systems that connect the information dots and silos across our clients’ organisations. By connecting disparate internal systems, automating processes and creating new functionality, we empower our clients with the information they need to make smart decisions quickly. We give them the freedom to innovate.

