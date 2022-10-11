Top 10 Plumbing Secrets Your Plumber Won't Tell You

Trade secrets are shared in any commerce, and the plumbing industry is no exception. You consider your plumber as your partner that will help keep your home running. But professional plumbers also have trade secrets they would rather keep to themselves.

If you are curious, below is a list of the top 10 secrets your plumber will not tell you.

Plumber Recommendations

Are you unsure of choosing the best plumbing service provider for your maintenance woes? We have combined a list of things you can try to get the best maintenance service.

The first thing you could do is to call either a plumbing supplier or a local hardware store. Usually, the local hardware store maintains an emergency list of plumbers. Or, you could try contacting local contractors too. They know different vendors and keep a list of people they know will do the job as they must.

Alternatively, another way to know a good plumber is to check with your neighbours. And they can share their experience with the plumbers they have dealt with. Referrals are when word of mouth does its job well. Use any information that you can gather before you make a final decision.

Flushable

Some items like your wipes now come as "flushable". Regardless, plumbers still do not recommend flushing these items down your toilet.

Always remember the 3 P's: pee, poo, and (toilet) paper. These three are the only ones that you can flush, and anything else you should dispose of in allocated trash bins.

The reason why unwanted substances are not allowed to be flushed is that these items are not biodegradable. There is likely a need to remove them from the sewage system manually. Otherwise, you will deal with a clogged toilet and another plumbing issue.

You pay for the experience.

You were browsing through plumbing services offered via online advertising. Trusting online reviews blindly from a non-reliable source is tricky since this foolishness could set you back with enormous plumbing bills.

Whereas availing the service of a reputed plumber is worthy, even when you are aware they might charge more up-front. But you will save more in the long run with fewer callbacks and unwanted charges. In addition, some companies offer service warranties for work done on central installations.

Always remember that you are paying for the service and experience. Therefore, you also pay for the job, not by the hour.

DIY Fixes

Know when to call a plumber and when to handle a plumbing issue with one of your DIY solutions. Take your toilet handle as an example. If you find it loose and constantly jiggling, you do not have to call the plumber immediately since you can fix it yourself.

Try replacing the flap valve on your own. It will only take you around $10, whereas a plumber is about to cost you more.

You can also fix jammed garbage disposal on your own. You need to pick up that Allen wrench and read the manual. Follow the instructions, and you won't need a plumber soon.

Here's one myth we want to debunk: lemon peels should never go to waste. You think it makes the disposal smell better, but it is one common cause of jamming your drain.

You are more than welcome to check this article out to know the ways to unclog your drains.

Water Meter

Regularly monitor your water meter. That is one way to know if you have a hidden leak inside the walls or under the flooring. Unbeknownst to you, these hidden leaks may be the reason for your high water bill.

Firstly you should shut off all your fixtures - all your water valves, including your hot water tank's valve. Then, if the numbers on your water meter continue to move, you know there is a hidden leak somewhere in your home. The next thing to do is locate where these leaks are so that you can call for professional assistance.

Free of Charge

You may find yourself needing a free quote while you are planning a plumbing project. But sometimes, these free estimates will cost higher than the estimated budget. So it is best to remain prepared.

Sometimes these plumbers would gladly check on your pipes, supply valves, and even your water pressure - free of charge. But that is after they can finish the work that you paid them to do. Then, you need to ask them to do some additional checks.

Your pipes are not for hanging things.

While doing your laundry, you realise you have no space to hang your clothes. You find yourself face to face with an exposed pipe and are tempted to use it instead.

If your pipe is old, corroded, and looks like it can no longer handle the additional weight, it will likely burst. And a burst pipe is a plumbing danger that you can easily avoid.

Exposed pipes in your basement are not for hanging your clothes or towels. What you think are lightweight items would still affect your pipes. In addition, the cumulative weight of these light weighted items could damage your pipes.

Our busiest days of the year

Plumbing agencies get many calls from customers on Mondays and Tuesdays. Most of these calls are to correct issues that arise over the weekend due to a DIY plumbing project that went south.

Another busy day for plumbers is the day immediately after special holidays. Whilst you enjoy a big meal with your family in a large gathering, your sink and toilets take the beating. You use these home parts more than they usually are daily during holidays.

Plumbers are often called on the next day to handle these plumbing issues. Professional plumbers encourage DIY solutions to your plumbing problems. But you should know when to call for professional help.

Find a licensed plumber.

There are too many 'jack of all trades and masters of none these days. It is best to hire a certified plumber to do the job. Always do your background check to know if a plumber is licensed. Not everyone in the yellow pages is licensed to work on your plumbing.

Like you do when shopping, ask around and obtain at least three bids. Based on those bids, you can determine the range of the project you want to be done. Weigh each pro and cons, and consider whether the plumber is reliable and trustworthy. Only then proceed with placing your plumbing request.

The Yellow Pages may not always be the best place to look for these licensed plumbers. Some of the service providers listed can make an ad sound so appealing. But the quality of service could be questionable.

Hence, you have to establish their legitimacy. Unfortunately, it is easy for plumbers with a poor reputation to advertise under a different name.

Even searching for a service provider through the internet is not as trustworthy. You may end up being scammed with fake reviews.

Look first within your community, and check into some well-established plumbers.

Be wary of price quotes.

Have an estimate of your own. Always remain vigilant, and be suspicious of price quotes that are substantially lower or double the price of the rest. Also, some service providers may charge hidden fees such as travel expenses, etc. Better to cross-check than be sorry later!

With this list, we are hopeful that you get to see things from the perspective of your plumber. And to help you understand how some plumbing service providers work.

If you are looking for an experienced plumber to get the job done within Dunedin, NZ, you can always call Mains Plumbers. Our plumbers are trained professionals who deftly handle any plumbing issues at your home. Contact us right away!

