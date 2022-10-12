Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Forsyth Barr To Be Joined By Lewis Clareburt

Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Forsyth Barr

Forsyth Barr is delighted to announce that Lewis Clareburt is joining the firm in an intern and brand ambassador role while he completes his studies at Victoria University of Wellington and pursues his international swimming career.

Lewis is a world-class swimmer, winning two golds and a bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. This was a continuation of his success over recent years, having medalled at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 World Championships, and competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Managing Director, Neil Paviour-Smith, says Lewis is a world-class athlete and considered to be New Zealand’s best swimmer and a real medal prospect for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Through this partnership Lewis will be able to complete his commerce degree and gain valuable work experience while maintaining his existing training programme and event schedule,” Neil says.

The relationship continues Forsyth Barr’s support of outstanding athletes who are balancing study or work with competing and training. He follows in the footsteps of Hamish Bond, one of New Zealand’s most successful Olympians and, until recently, an employee of Forsyth Barr. Hamish worked for Forsyth Barr over a decade, working in his investment advisory activities while maintaining his training and competitive programmes.

Lewis says, “I’m excited about the internship with Forsyth Barr. For me to be internationally competitive against really well-funded swimming programmes I need financial support. I have some wonderful sponsors and this latest arrangement will play a key part in helping me with the programme ahead. As an athlete I’m always finding ways to develop. Getting away from the pool is a great distraction from the black line to keep my swimming exciting. Working with Forsyth Barr is also great for future planning and creating opportunities for when I finish sport.”

Neil says Forsyth Barr is delighted to be able to invest in Lewis.

“We hope this partnership will support his success in the pool, and in the career that will follow,” he says.

 

