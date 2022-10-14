2022 Resene New Zealand Institute Of Landscape Architecture Award Winners Announced

A project born from the 2016 Kaikoura earthquakes, one of Auckland’s new public downtown spaces and a south Auckland stream regeneration are the supreme winners announced at the 2022 Resene New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architecture Awards.

The awards gala ended the 2022 NZILA Firth Conference this week which celebrated the Institute’s 50th anniversary.

The George Malcolm Supreme Award which recognises the most outstanding achievement in landscape design went to Isthmus Group for Te Wānanga - the new waterfront civic space extending over Tāmaki Makaurau’s tidal harbour edge.

The Charlie Challenger Supreme Award which recognises the most outstanding achievement in landscape planning was presented to Resilio Studio for Te Whakaoranga o Te Puhinui: Te Rautaki, Te Puhinui Regeneration Strategy which the award judges said was an outstanding example of processes around stream restoration, within a wide cultural and natural setting.

Te Karanga o te Tui Supreme Award is recognition of the most outstanding achievement in demonstration of the Te Aranga principles and was given to the Kaikōura Earthquake Response: Kaikōura transport corridor and landscape by the North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery team which the judges said was a transformative project at a scale not often provided for landscape intervention.

Thirty-six other awards (full list https://nzila.co.nz/awards/2022-award-winners ) demonstrating the breadth and scope of the landscape architecture profession here in Aotearoa New Zealand were presented.

Tuia Pito Ora New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects President Henry Crothers says NZILA Awards programme is about celebrating the creativity, technical capability and diversity of skills that Landscape Architects provide as integrators of landscape, people and place in Aotearoa.

He says the awards ceremony capped off an important week for the landscape architecture profession here in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Crothers says its members are finding themselves in more demand than ever as practitioners are increasingly employed to mitigate the effects of climate change, lead strong urban planning, guide large scale infrastructure projects as well as undertake landscape assessment, transport projects, and parks and open space development.

You can find more information on Tuia Pito Ora New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects at www.nzila.co.nz

