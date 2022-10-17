How Video Is Helping 'The Little Guys' Win The War On Better Talent

Job adverts that include video achieve a 34 percent greater application rate - so why isn’t everyone including video? Because it’s expensive and involves a long lead-time. Video production startup Hey There has launched a brand new service that will make recruitment videos affordable and available ‘within 24 hours’ for companies hoping to win the war for talent. Involving ‘job journalists’ who can be called up ‘nearly as quickly as an Uber’ - the on-site service is a NZ-first and at just $1000, costs a fraction of the usual $3-5k that job adverts usually take to produce.

“Startups and SMEs rise and fall on the strength of the talent they’re able to recruit - yet the majority of recruitment adverts are still text-based, size 12 font, Times New Roman. They don’t humanise your brand, your people or your culture. Hey There is on a mission to make attracting and hiring the best talent a superpower,” comments well-known serial startup investor (and founding investor of Hey There) Serge van Dam.

Video - the unfair advantage

"Hey There managed to capture our culture perfectly in the video, and also nailed the key requirements we were looking for. As a result of the video, we've hired an amazing engineering manager. We're now reaching a wider candidate pool and using video is now our unfair advantage," says beta customer Montoux’s Adela May - People & Recruitment Manager.

Founders Denym Bird and Alex Hamilton have both worked extensively for high-growth startups within NZ’s tech ecosystem and have first hand experience around the difficulty and challenges involved in attracting and recruiting talent, especially over the last 24 months. “When it comes to building and scaling a company, whether that is marketing, sales or operations, talent is crucial but small businesses often miss out to larger, bigger players. This isn’t because they’re not a fantastic company to work for - but because when every job advert looks exactly the same, candidates will choose where they want to be based on size or salary as opposed to culture or mission - which simply can’t be communicated in black and white bullet points.”

Using video to drive more applicants

Cogo, Montoux, Carbon Invoice and Wipster (all small businesses or SMEs) were amongst the beta customers preceding Hey There’s official launch, with some reporting that they achieved 50% more job applications by including a video. In one instance, including a Hey There video managed to triple the number of applications received. Talk about beating ‘the great resignation’ with ‘the great attraction’!” comments Alex.

How it works

Hey There has a wide network of ‘job journalists’ trained to make capturing a short, engaging clip to be used with or as a job advert really simple. “Our job journalists include graduate videographers hungry for real-world experience. They help companies quickly turn their job description into a script; and provide creative direction around communicating effectively to camera. After they’ve captured quality footage, we have a lean process for packaging that up into a clip and other graphic resources for TikTok, etc. overnight,” explains Denym.

Tapping into the power of social sharing

Denym adds: “HR and recruiting has been done the same way for 20 years, largely utilising job boards to reach a limited candidate pool. What this method doesn’t account for is that companies and their employees are able to attract talent themselves. Doing so effectively, however, relies on having something awesome to share. Hey There is the perfect partner for producing high-quality shareable video content quickly, affordably and at scale. These can be included on traditional job sites but also posted to a company’s page or social channels as well as shared by employees to drive further reach.”

Using Hey There, it’s now easier for ‘the little guy’ to access high quality video production that humanises their brand and helps them take on larger recruiting entities by truly capturing their brand, people and philosophy in a way that is affordable.

About Hey There

See >

https://heytherehq.com/

