Victoria University Staff To Strike

Monday, 17 October 2022, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Whare Wānaka O Aoraki | Lincoln University staff will strike for half a day on Thursday as Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union’s campaign for a real pay rise in the university sector rolls on.

Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Thad Hadaway says “salaries at Lincoln are amongst the lowest in the Aotearoa university sector. As a result, our members are acutely aware of the rapidly rising cost of living and particularly keen to speak out and participate in further action in this national campaign.”

At a recent all staff briefing, when questioned about the possibility of an 8% pay increase, Vice Chancellor Grant Edwards said he believes “it's a total package of what we offer here at Lincoln University which includes salary but it also includes the other key aspects of working in a wonderful environment with great colleagues, working in a place where we are establishing outstanding research, education, and service careers…”

Thad Hadaway says “While Lincoln is scenic place to work, such pastoral landscapes don't assist in making ends meet when the cost of living is so high.”

TEU members will gather at the Viewing Gallery in the Rec Centre for a rally at 1pm on Thursday 13 October and strike until 5pm.

