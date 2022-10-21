Massey Proposes Cutting Facilities, Operations Jobs

TEU members are devastated by Massey University’s proposal to cut as many as 72 jobs and restructure University staff across facilities management, operations, and sustainability departments.

The proposal would cut or change the jobs of many long serving staff working across campuses. Positions ranging from maintenance workers to administrators and other staff are all proposed to be cut.

TEU Organiser Ben Schmidt says “Members are stunned. The proposed changes show a complete lack of understanding and respect for their crucial work. These staff are essential to maintaining safe and thriving campuses.”

In addition to redundancies, the proposed changes would see already overworked and under-resourced staff stretched even further. Union members have raised serious concerns about the potential health and safety implications of any further increases to workloads without better resourcing.

Schmidt says that “The Massey Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas needs to front up and listen to staff, stop cutting jobs, and instead work to fully resource and support the essential work of these invaluable staff.”

© Scoop Media