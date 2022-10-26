Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Riskified And Novatti Enter Exclusive Partnership To Provide Secure Payment Solutions

Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Riskified

 Riskified, Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) a fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce, has announced an exclusive partnership with Novatti Group (ASX: NOV), a leading digital payments company that enables businesses to pay and be paid. By utilising Riskified’s premier Chargeback Guarantee offering, Novatti becomes the first and only online card processor in the Asia Pacific region to offer one hundred percent protection for fraudulent chargebacks to businesses.

Headquartered in Australia and with global operations in 58 countries, Novatti enables businesses and individuals to make payments safely through cross-border transfers, digital wallets and vouchers. In partnership with Riskified, Novatti can now shift liability around payments away from its businesses, helping them to minimise risk, reduce operational costs and lift revenue, as well as allowing them to expand globally without the fear of fraud.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Riskified and to bring their insights and experience in fraud prevention to our community. Thanks to Riskified's leading fraud prevention technology, we are now able to assist our eCommerce businesses who are facing high volumes of chargebacks and low approval rates due to the friction caused by legacy fraud solutions,” said Kian Jackson, General Manager, Merchant Acquiring at Novatti. “This partnership will allow our APAC businesses to reduce fraud costs and gain higher approval rates, placing them in a better position to take on challenges without risk”.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with an established FinTech player such as Novatti to enable businesses to maximise their online sales and provide a superior customer experience while digitally transforming their companies,” said Tasneen Padiath, Riskified’s General Manager and VP Sales, APAC. "eCommerce businesses can face a host of challenges as they scale, ranging from the complexities of cross-border expansion to the continuously changing patterns of fraud, and Riskified is there to help".

Riskified is a machine learning platform that leverages a global merchant network to provide automated risk-based decisioning throughout the customer journey, minimising fraud and maximising net revenue for eCommerce merchants. The platform serves more than 400 million shoppers across over 180 countries and captures more than 100 different data points per transaction. Novatti incorporated Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee into their payment platform which results in a very unique and compelling offering for businesses who are now better armed to grow their online eCommerce presence.

About Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to realize the full potential of eCommerce by making it safe, accessible, and frictionless. We have built a next-generation eCommerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers. Leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global merchant network, our platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants—our customers—eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. We drive higher sales and reduce fraud and other operating costs for our merchants and strive to provide superior consumer experiences, as compared to our merchants’ performance prior to onboarding us. Learn more at riskified.com

About Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV)

Novatti is a leading fintech that enables businesses to pay and be paid, from any device, anywhere. From corner stores and startups to global organisations, our solutions will unlock your ambitions. Solutions include issuing, acquiring, processing and billing, while Novatti has also applied to APRA for a restricted banking licence through its subsidiary Novatti IBA Pty Ltd.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2210/Riskifieds_Chargeback_Guarantee_1.pdf

