Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sleepless Night For Wellington Couple After Winning $16 Million

Thursday, 27 October 2022, 11:11 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

It was a sleepless night for a lucky Wellington couple last Wednesday, after finding out they had won $16 million with Powerball First Division.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, spent the night talking about all the things they could do with their prize – while also not quite believing it was real.

“I kept nudging my husband every half hour or so to see if he was asleep, my mind was racing with all the amazing things we’d be able to do, and I needed to talk!

“He was a bit calmer than me, but only because he wasn’t sure it was actually real,” laughed the woman.

Earlier that evening, the man had picked up a ticket on MyLotto after seeing the jackpot was $15 million. He and his wife carried on with their evening until something told him he should log in and check his ticket.

“I usually buy a ticket when the jackpot is high – probably over $10 million – and even then, it’s only when I remember to get one.

“I normally don’t check it for days afterwards either, so I don’t know what made me log in after the draw,” said the man.

As he logged in, he saw a message saying he was a winner.

“I honestly thought it was a glitch – never in a million years did I think we’d win. We waited a while and when we saw in the news that $16 million had been won in Wellington, that’s when I started to think ‘ok, maybe it could be us,’” he said.

After checking their ticket multiple times, screenshotting it, and reading the news over and over, the couple decided to go to bed as they had work in the morning – not that they managed to sleep.

The next day, they went to work as usual and welcomed the distraction.

“I was able to compartmentalise and do my job – I don’t know how!

“Every time I was alone throughout the day though, my mind wandered back to all those zeroes on the ticket, and I just burst out laughing,” said the woman.

After finishing work, the man was walking back to his car when his phone rang.

When the person said they were from Lotto NZ, my stomach flipped and I thought ‘oh wow, it must be real’ – the confirmation was a weight off my mind for sure!”

The couple took Labour Weekend to let the enormity of their win sink in and celebrated with a low-key family dinner.

“We are going to celebrate properly soon, hopefully we can get away for a couple of days, just us,” said the woman.

With the money safely in their bank account, the couple already have lots of plans for the future.

“We plan to pay off our mortgage and maybe do some renovations.

“We also want to help our wider family and some charities close to our hearts. We don’t know when, or what that looks like just yet, but there’s no rush,” said the man.

“This win is life changing. It gives us the freedom to do those things we maybe couldn’t before. We love travelling, it’s an experience that’s important to us, so that’s definitely on the agenda – starting with a family holiday,” said the woman.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gigs: Uber Drivers Win Employment Rights In Historic Court Case
New Zealand Uber drivers have won employment rights, with an historic ruling against the multi-billion dollar global giant arriving the morning after Labour Day. Following similar examples in the UK and France... More>>



Maritime Union: Major Changes Coming To New Zealand Waterfront Employment
The New Zealand waterfront industry is on the brink of a new era, thanks to years of organizing work and the dedication of one waterfront worker in particular. Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison says the Union has negotiated a new collective employment agreement... More>>


Professional Firefighters Union: Issues Notices Of Strikes
Today the NZPFU issued four notices of 1-hour stoppages with the first to be held on Friday 4 November 2022. The notified strikes are for one-hour full stoppages of work from 11am to 12 noon... More>>

Energy Resources Aotearoa: Welcomes New Energy Report
Energy Resources Aotearoa has welcomed the release of the BCG’s 'The Future Is Electric' report, commissioned by New Zealand’s leading electricity generation companies, as a thoughtful contribution to the energy policy discussion... More>>


BusinessNZ: Energy Strategy: Terms Show Govt Is Listening
The BusinessNZ Energy Council (BEC) welcomes the New Zealand Energy Strategy terms of reference and is pleased to see many of the recommendations put forward to Government have been considered... More>>


Financial Services Complaints: Consumer Credit Complaints Dominate Cases For Service
Consumer credit complaints have overtaken travel insurance complaints in the last year, reports Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), a Financial Ombudsman Service, in its latest annual report... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 