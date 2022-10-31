Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Average Auckland Rent Rose More Slowly This Quarter, But Annual Trend Continues

Monday, 31 October 2022, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

The average weekly rent in Auckland rose by just half a percent during the past quarter, reaching $626.08 at the end of September 2022, up $3.64 on the average at the end of June 2022.

“This is a slower rate of increase than recorded in the previous two quarters,” says Barfoot & Thompson Director Kiri Barfoot. “However, looking over the past year, the city continues to follow its well-established pattern of pricing, rising by around 3 percent annually.

Year-on-year, the end September Auckland average of $626.08 per week is up by 3.35 percent from last year’s $605.77.

The data is drawn from the nearly 16,500 rental properties managed by the real estate agency in Auckland, from the areas of Rodney in the North to Franklin in the South.

“What is particularly visible in this quarter’s data are the differences in price movements across the city,” says Ms Barfoot.

“Prices have been more steady in the central suburbs and fringes of the city, with increases between 0.02 and 2.23 percent. The lowest average increase was just 11 cents per week for a central city apartment, for example.

“At the same time rental homes further to the East and South are seeing increases near and above 4 percent. In Franklin and Rural Manukau the year-on-year rise reached 6.49 percent, representing around $30 more per week on average.

“While these areas are still among some of the lowest priced in the region, such pronounced shifts could be a sign they are catching up, as people are attracted to these traditionally more affordable areas.”

Looking ahead, Ms Barfoot says that while there is still scope for this recent, slower quarterly movement in rents to continue, leading to softer annual figures, there are also many factors to support continued price growth at or above 3 percent.

“The rising cost of living is putting pressure renters, at the same time as the rising cost of operating and servicing rentals is affecting property owners. Some property owners may be looking to increase rents to cover their rising costs, but many are also aware of the need to remain accessible as renters tighten their budgets.

“Property owners will also be assessing the impact of higher interest rates and deductibility changes on their balance sheets and considering what the future holds for their investment.”

Ms Barfoot also said that she expects demand to return to the city apartment market over time, as the country opens up to more tourism and international students.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Air New Zealand: Celebrates Reopening Of All International Ports
Air New Zealand resumed its non-stop service to Chicago yesterday, bringing the airline back to all 29 of its international pre-Covid destinations. The services will initially operate three times a week... More>>



Reserve Bank: New Zealand Dollar (NZD) Falls To 14th Most Traded Currency
The NZD has fallen to be the 14th most traded currency globally, according to a global survey compiled by the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) released today... More>>



Statistics: New Zealand’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 
New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8 percent higher than in 1990, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Reserve Bank: Bank Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To A Stagflation Scenario
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s 2022 Bank Solvency Stress Test has found the New Zealand banking sector is well placed to withstand a ‘stagflation’ scenario where high inflation is paired with negative economic growth... More>>



Hnry: Sole Traders Feeling The Pinch As Inflation Bites
At least 74 per cent of Kiwi sole traders are saving less or eating into their savings to pay rising living costs as record levels of inflation bite. Sole traders make up nearly 20 per cent of New Zealand’s workforce... More>>

NZ Post: Research Shows Kiwis Spent $1.3b Online This Quarter, Down 14% On Last Year
NZ Post’s latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows Kiwis spent $1.3 billion online in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, down 14 percent on the same quarter in 2021. NZ Post General Manager of Business Marketing Chris Wong says... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 