Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Stability And Modest Confidence Returns To Auckland Housing Market

Wednesday, 2 November 2022, 10:20 am
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

A level of stability has returned to the Auckland housing market albeit one trading at a lower level than during peak activity in the last quarter of 2021.

“The median sales price for October at $1,092,500, was consistent with where prices have been at for the past three months,” said Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot and Thompson.

“This price was $28,000 higher than last month’s median price, and $57,500 lower than in October last year.

“While it represents a fall of 12 percent on the all-time high residential median price in November, the median price has now stayed within a 4 percent range for the past four months.

“Sales numbers are also starting to edge up, and October’s sales of 627 are 2.1 percent higher than those for September and 3.8 percent higher than the average number of sales for the previous three months.

“They are modest improvements but represent a degree of confidence returning to a market that has been under price scrutiny and rising mortgage interest costs for much of the year.

“Sales are being made with buyer interest currently focused on the under $2 million market.

“At prices above this, buyers and vendors are still looking to find common ground around property values.

“In October we sold 37 homes for more than $2 million, representing 5.9 percent of our sales. This is the lowest number of sales in this price category for more than two years.

“The focus on sales under $2 million contributed to the average sales price for the month being $1,136,982, a decline of 2.4 percent on September’s average sales price.

“October’s average price was down 11.1 percent on December’s all-time peak average price.

“While rising mortgage interest rates are proving a deterrent, buyers are recognising opportunities at current prices.

“New listings for October at 1371 were up 5.4 percent on last month’s number but were lower than we normally see at this time of the year.

“Total listings at month end were 4743, making choice the best it has been for five months.

“Activity across our lifestyle and rural markets in Northland and Greater Auckland in October was a modest improvement over September’s slow month, with total sales value lifting to $45.9 million.”

 

October

Previous Month

Previous

3 Month

Average

October 2021
Average Price

$1,164,852

-2.4%

$1,148,442

-1%

$1,188,946

-4.4%

$1,136,982
Median Price

$1,064,000

+2.7%

$1,095,000 -0.2%

$1,150,000

-5%

$1,092,500
Sales

614

+2.1%

604

+4.3%

814

-23%

627
New Listings

1301

+5.4%

1291

+6.2%

2012

-31.9%

1371

Month-End Stock

4743

4567

+3.9%

4590

+3.3%

3041

+56%

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>

Reserve Bank: Climate Change Stress Test Highlights Flooding Risks

Preliminary climate-related stress testing analysis indicates river and surface water flooding may pose a greater risk to bank residential mortgage portfolios than coastal flooding. More>>



Statistics: New Zealand’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8 Million Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990.More>>




Hnry: Sole Traders Feeling The Pinch As Inflation Bites

At least 74% of Kiwi sole traders are saving less or eating into their savings to pay rising living costs as record levels of inflation bite. More>>

NZ Post: Research Shows Kiwis Spent $1.3b Online This Quarter, Down 14% On Last Year

NZ Post’s latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows Kiwis spent $1.3 billion online in Q3 of 2022, down 14% on the same quarter in 2021. More>>

Air New Zealand: Celebrates Reopening Of All International Ports

Air New Zealand has resumed non-stop service to Chicago, bringing the airline back to all 29 of its international pre-Covid destinations. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 