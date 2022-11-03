Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Productivity Commission Undertaking Follow-on Review Of Frontier Firms Inquiry

Thursday, 3 November 2022, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Productivity Commission

The Government has asked the Productivity Commission Te Kōmihana Whai Hua o Aotearoa to undertake a follow-on review of progress on the Government’s policy settings, workstreams and initiatives following the Commission’s 2020-21 inquiry on ‘ New Zealand firms: Reaching for the frontier’.

The review will examine Government policies and programmes relating to the Frontier Firms inquiry, and to lifting New Zealand’s productivity. The Commission will assess progress on the recommendations made in the 2021 report. It will also undertake a ‘helicopter-level assessment’ of whether the Government’s reform agenda is having the intended effects.

Commission Chair Dr Ganesh Nana welcomes this opportunity - the first time a government has requested a follow-on review of a completed inquiry.

Dr Nana says, "the Government has asked us to determine whether the productivity dial is shifting".

"The Government’s long-term strategy of transformative change is to move Aotearoa New Zealand toward a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive future.

"Supporting the emergence and development of frontier firms, and the innovation ecosystems they are part of, is key to achieving this," added Dr Nana.

"We define frontier firms as the most productive firms in the domestic economy within their industry. Through their strong performance, as well as the way they bring innovative technologies and business practices into the New Zealand economy, they play a key role in shaping overall productivity performance and contribute to improving the wellbeing of all.

"Further, Māori firms can provide valuable insights for learning to drive ambition and experimentation. Māori values can also assist in encouraging much-needed longer-term perspectives to enable investment and innovation," says Dr Nana.

The Commission will deliver its follow-on review in March 2023.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Productivity Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>

Reserve Bank: Climate Change Stress Test Highlights Flooding Risks

Preliminary climate-related stress testing analysis indicates river and surface water flooding may pose a greater risk to bank residential mortgage portfolios than coastal flooding. More>>



Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

Air New Zealand: All International Ports Reopened

Air New Zealand has resumed non-stop service to Chicago, bringing the airline back to all 29 of its international pre-Covid destinations. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 