Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latest Public Holiday Sees 1 In 5 Consumers Visit New Zealand’s Bars & Restaurants

Friday, 4 November 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: CGA by NielsenIQ

This month’s research highlights that recent public holidays have seen consumers flock to the On Premise.

The latest research into the New Zealand On Premise reveals that visitation has dipped slightly over the past month, particularly across food-led visits which have declined 4 percentage points since September – in contrast drinks-led visits have remained stable.

Consumers are also visiting pubs, bars and restaurants slightly less than usual, however the 1 in 5 consumers who are visiting the On Premise more often are balancing out the 2 in 5 who are going out less often than usual. Of those who are visiting more frequently, around half are doing so to treat themselves while 1 in 3 are doing so to make up previous missed occasions – suggesting there’s still pent-up demand following COVID-19 restrictions easing.

For those are visiting less often, the reasons driving this change in behaviour is linked to cost of living increases (63%) and price increases in eating and drinking out (51%). However, over a third of consumers are still visiting the On Premise once or twice a week, with 56% visiting once or twice a month.

Although the announcement came unexpectedly, the recent public holiday for the National Day of Mourning saw 1 in 5 consumers visit the On Premise in New Zealand, with consumers visiting mostly for a meal (58%), to catch up with friends and family (41%) and to ‘get out of the house’ (33%).

Public holidays can be a great opportunity to target to give a boost to category sales, with OPUS, CGA’s consumer research solution, highlighting that the public holiday On Premise visitor over-indexes when it comes to both beer and spirits consumption.

James Phillips, Director of Client Solutions: Asia Pacific, said: “As many consumers use public holidays to socialise in the On Premise with loved ones, operators should focus on marketing their food offerings in the lead up to a public holiday – and emphasise the ability to provide an enjoyable experience for those intimate gatherings with friends and family in order to capture as much custom as possible.”

Click here to download the latest New Zealand On Premise Consumer Pulse - https://cgastrategy.com/new-zealand-on-premise-consumer-pulse/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CGA by NielsenIQ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>


Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 