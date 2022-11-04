Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DIA Issues Formal Warning To Australian Company Openpay Pty Ltd For Anti-Money Laundering Non-compliance

Friday, 4 November 2022, 9:38 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has issued a formal warning to Openpay Pty Ltd, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (AML/CFT Act).

Openpay Pty Limited failed to establish, implement, and maintain an AML/CFT programme, and failed to adequately monitor accounts and transactions over an extensive period.

They are not alleged to be involved in money laundering or the financing of terrorism.

As one of the agencies in New Zealand’s AML/CFT system, DIA supervises a range of businesses who must comply with the AML/CFT Act.

Openpay Pty Ltd is a financial institution that operates a ‘buy now pay later’ service and has been operating in New Zealand since 2013.

“The issuing and publication of this formal warning demonstrates DIA’s willingness to take proportional action in response to non-compliance,” says Mike Stone, Director of DIA’s AML Group.

DIA’s regulatory responses can range in severity and consequence, from formal warnings through to criminal prosecution.

“It’s important to highlight our willingness to hold businesses to account, including offshore organisations that have AML/CFT obligations as part of their New Zealand operation.”

“We acknowledge Openpay is taking steps to establish, implement and maintain an AML/CFT programme. DIA will continue to closely monitor Openpay to ensure their compliance.” says Mike Stone.

The AML/CFT Act established a system to detect and deter money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and to maintain and enhance New Zealand’s international reputation while growing public confidence in the financial system.

 

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>


Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 