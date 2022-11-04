Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Light Rail Work Accelerates With New Company

Friday, 4 November 2022, 11:07 am
Press Release: Auckland Light Rail Ltd

Development of a world class light rail system in Auckland has cleared an important commercial and legal hurdle.

Auckland Light Rail Ltd (ALR Ltd) has now been established as a Crown Entity Company to deliver what will become New Zealand’s largest transport infrastructure project and completely change the way Aucklanders can travel around their city.

ALR Ltd is an independent stand-alone company, with its own board, replacing the Auckland Light Rail Unit.

Dame Fran Wilde, who was brought on to lead the Board in May this year, remains Chair. Former Project Director, Tommy Parker, becomes ALR Ltd’s Chief Executive.

One of the new board’s first duties was to approve the Project Funding and Finance Agreement (PPFA) which sets out the objectives, terms and conditions which ALR Ltd is expected to progress the project, as well confirming Crown funding for this phase.

“Our operational changes are further evidence that we’re pressing hard on the accelerator to deliver an exciting and game changing project that will mean so much to Auckland and its growth and prosperity,” Dame Fran says.

ALR Ltd’s establishment coincides with the recent announcement of a team of preferred bidders made up of New Zealand and international experts to work with ALR Ltd on the planning and design phase of the 24-kilometre-long light rail system.

“This is an important step. New Zealand’s never tackled a project on this scale before and it’s great to now have the experts we need on board, including engineers, infrastructure planners and designers, station architects and others skilled in developing light rail from scratch.”

“They’re working on developing ALR’s route and the proposed locations of up to 18 stations, looking at how the system will be built, and getting ready the consents needed for construction,” Mr Parker says.

Further information: https://www.lightrail.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Light Rail Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



BNZ: Report Shows Healthcare Businesses Struggling With Staff Shortages, But Bright Spots Remain

A new report from BNZ, Growing Forward – 2022 Health Sector Insights, which surveyed private healthcare providers, shows the sector continues to struggle with recruiting staff... More>>


Statistics: Keeping Census Data Safe Is A Priority

The safety and security of information gathered during the 2023 Census is our highest priority, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Reserve Bank: Solvency Stress Test Shows Resilience To Stagflation

Rising global interest rates necessary to curb inflation will test New Zealand’s financial resilience, Governor Adrian Orr says in November 2022 Financial Stability Report. More>>


FIRST Union: Countdown Workers Sign Major New Deal That Could Form Basis For FPA

Thousands of FIRST Union members at Countdown supermarkets have voted to accept a significant new 2-year Collective Agreement that includes wage increases of around 12%, a starting Living Wage... More>>


Statistics: NZ’s Gross Greenhouse Gas Emissions 78.8M Tonnes In 2020 

New Zealand’s gross greenhouse gas emissions were 78.8 million tonnes of CO2-e in the year ended December 2020, 20.8% higher than in 1990. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 