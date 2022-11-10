Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Appointment At Ellerslie Event Centre

Thursday, 10 November 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Ellerslie Event Centre

Ellerslie Event Centre has today announced a new appointment to their event services team with Bailey Maydon joining the venue as an account manager. The appointment comes off the back of a strong few months since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions and a positive outlook for forward bookings.

Originally hailing from the Waikato, Bailey brings sound event management experience to the team with her previous roles as product specialist and events & sponsorship assistant with the Marketing Association. Prior to that she worked for H3 Group NZ as their major events assistant after completing her communications degree at the University of Waikato.

Bailey says there are many things for her to look forward to in her new role, with two elements standing out in particular.

“It was made quite clear to me that no day is ever the same at Ellerslie Event Centre - and that was something that really sparked my interest in the role. As a result, you could say that what I’m most looking forward to is the wide variety of events I will be helping facilitate, as well as the diverse range of clientele I will be assisting daily.”

Craig Fenwick, EEC’s executive general manager of hospitality and events, says, “After a quiet few years under the cloud of COVID-19, we are finding ourselves busier than ever and so it’s brilliant to be able to bolster our client-facing team with Bailey. She displays wonderful attention to detail and to say she is customer-focused would be an understatement. I can certainly say I am looking forward to watching her grow in this role.”

Bailey adds, “Customer satisfaction is so important and I’m always looking for ways to improve. Being around people and hearing how much they enjoyed an event and making events memorable for people is what I love to do.”

