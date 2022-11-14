Commitment To Structural Steel Industry Earns Prominent Award

Michail Karpenko, Welding Centre General Manager, Heavy Engineering Research Association, is 2022’s worthy recipient of the prestigious SCNZ Chair’s Award. The Award recognises individuals who have made a significant and lasting contribution to New Zealand’s structural steel industry.

SCNZ Chair and Grayson Engineering Managing Director David Moore presented Michail with the award at a gala dinner in Nelson this month.

“Michail has been instrumental in helping the New Zealand structural steel industry to raise the bar in the quality and compliance space,” says Mr Moore. “His guidance and support was particularly invaluable in developing the industry-led Steel Fabrication Certification (SFC) scheme.”

Launched in 2014, the scheme is a resounding success – today, more than 90 percent of the sector’s annual output is delivered by SFC-qualified fabricators who manufacture structural steelwork to international best practice. The industry owes much of that success to Michail.

