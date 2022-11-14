Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hi-tech Traps On Trial In Fruit Fly Surveillance Programme

Monday, 14 November 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Biosecurity NZ

Biosecurity New Zealand’s National Fruit Fly Surveillance programme is trialling 60 state-of-the-art traps, with the aim to bolster the detection of exotic fruit fly.

“We have a world-class biosecurity system, but the growth in global trade and travel increases the opportunity for fruit flies to enter the country,” says Biosecurity New Zealand Director Diagnostic & Surveillance Services Veronica Herrera.

“Exotic fruit fly incursions could significantly impact New Zealand’s horticulture industry, so early detection is critical.”

The fruit fly surveillance programme runs from September to July each year to coincide with the heightened risk of fruit flies entering New Zealand. More than 7,800 traps are currently stationed across the country.

Biosecurity New Zealand has found the Queensland fruit fly half a dozen times in surveillance traps and has successfully eradicated it each time.

This season, 60 additional RapidAIM traps have been deployed across 11 Auckland suburbs to target the Queensland fruit fly (QFF). The hi-tech traps are on trial from the Australian company RapidAIM. Sensors in the traps evaluate the behaviour of insects entering the unit. An algorithm then predicts whether it is a QFF. If detected, an alert identifies the trap location, enabling a field officer to collect the sample within 48 hours.

“The chief benefit of the RapidAIM system is the possibility of an immediate notification of a suspect QFF,” Ms Herrera says.

Biosecurity New Zealand began working with RapidAIM in 2020 to see if the traps were compatible with the New Zealand environment and cellular network. Wider introduction of the traps will be dependent on the success of trials and is some years off. In the meantime, work is ongoing to develop sensors that could detect all economically important exotic fruit flies.

“We want to embrace the new technology to reduce costs and respond to incursions immediately, but we must be certain that the sensitivity and efficacy is as good or better than what we are currently using. Our goal is to make surveillance operations more effective and efficient.”

The brown marmorated stink bug (BMSB) surveillance programme also got under way this month. Like exotic fruit fly, BMSB also poses a threat to New Zealand horticulture industry.

Biosecurity New Zealand will monitor traps at 86 high-risk sites during the BMSB season, which runs from November to April.

Anyone who thinks they have found an exotic fruit fly or a BMSB is asked to catch it, take a photo and report it online or by calling the Biosecurity New Zealand hotline on 0800 80 99 66.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Biosecurity NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Annual Food Price Increase Reaches 14-year High Of 10.1 Percent

In October 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with October 2021: -grocery food prices increased by 9.7 percent... More>>


Reserve Bank: Monetary Policy In Review 2017-2022

The Reserve Bank’s review of its monetary policy decisions for the period 2017-2022 was published today, including reports from two independent international experts. Reserve Bank chairman Professor Neil Quigley says the report is robust... More>>



National Road Carriers: Supports 21 Days Diesel Holdings
National Road Carriers Association (NRC) sees the Government’s announcement today to increase onshore fuel holdings to 21 days for diesel as a significant step forward... More>>




Loansmart: Personal Loans Are In High Demand

The personal loan market is facing a surge in demand. In August, Centrix reported a 10-month high in personal loan borrowing, with more than $500 million in new loans... More>>


Commerce Commission: Businesses To Benefit From Reduction In Payment Fees As New Regulation Kicks In

With a reduction in fees businesses are charged to accept Mastercard and Visa payments, the Commerce Commission says there will be immediate relief for small to medium businesses... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 