Delta Lake Heights Ticks All Boxes

458 Delta Lake Heights, Marlborough.

A stunning two-level home with great views is for sale in the exclusive Delta Lake Heights development, just 20 minutes west of Blenheim and surrounded by many of the region’s best-known vineyards.

Bayleys Marlborough salesperson Jeremy Ryan says the property is an ideal family home with space for everyone and scope for bigger gatherings.

The 438sqm home was built in 2008 from superior building materials and sits on a total of 8ha (more or less) of land. It features a tiled roof and Hebel panel cladding on the exterior. Triple glazing ensures the home is always warm in the cooler winter months with a combination of heat pumps, a ducted air system, a log fire, and a pellet fire.

“It’s designed to be an entertainer’s paradise with its country-style double kitchen and a central open plan dining, living and entertaining area with bi-fold doors out to the pool and patio areas,” Ryan says.

A second living area provides a more intimate and formal setting with ample space for entertaining as well.

“This property offers sheltered entertaining areas, an in-ground heated pool, patios, trees, and low-maintenance landscaped grounds planted with native trees and shrubs,” Ryan says.

The spacious kitchen features tile flooring, a large walk-in pantry, and a second scullery kitchen which adds the entertainer’s dimension to the home. Living areas are open plan with doors opening onto patios, plus a separate dining area for more formal occasions.

“That area incorporating the kitchen and open plan dining area is the hub of the home with its pellet fire, easy access to the outdoor areas, and views out over the surrounding farmland.

There are four bedrooms on the second level, two with ensuite bathrooms and a shared bathroom between the remaining two. A study downstairs could also become a fifth bedroom.

There is room for four vehicles in two separate garages. One is carpeted and has its own heat pump making it suitable as an office, playroom, or den for the kids to enjoy. The other garage contains a workshop and an insulated wine cellar.

Bordering the property is Delta Lake, big enough for hours of fun for the family keen on kayaking, windsurfing, or sailing.

The village of Renwick is just 10 minutes away and offers schooling for primary-age children.

Five minutes further on is the Marlborough Airport with regular direct flights to Auckland, Wellington, and south to Christchurch, making this central location an attractive proposition for business travellers or visiting friends and family out of town. Blenheim offers a full range of businesses, hospital and secondary schooling.

“It’s the total package really for those seeking a great lifestyle in a region known for great weather, wine and friendly locals,” Ryan says.

Delta Lake Limited supplies water for the house and irrigation system to make sure lawns remain green year-round and the gardens never miss out. Each property in the development contributes about $4,000 each year, paid quarterly in arrears, to fund maintenance of the roading, irrigation and water systems, and the reserve areas.

The grazing land is fenced for livestock and has a reliable water system to ensure animals never go thirsty.

