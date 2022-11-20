Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger To Present Content Valuation System To iEmmys Board Members

New York City (November 18, 2022) – Parrot Analytics is once again featured at the International Academy’s November Board Meeting, which will take place on Monday, November 21. Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger will address the Academy’s Board, Members and their guests from around the word, at the annual meeting in New York, to provide an update on the most recent innovations that Parrot Analytics can offer to the international entertainment community.

“The global entertainment industry has undergone fundamental changes since our last update to the International Academy’s board. One key trend we have observed has been the steady uptick in global audience demand for non-US and non-English language content. Beyond quantifying this rise in demand, Parrot Analytics has taken the next step in the evolution of our capabilities, and we are now able to put a dollar value on any content at a global scale.” Wared Seger, CEO, Parrot Analytics, said. “I look forward to presenting our latest findings and capabilities to the board and academy members, which I know will help them find success in today’s fast-changing international content business.”

With Parrot Analytics’ revolutionary Content Valuation system, it is now possible to determine whether to acquire or produce a title based on its dollar valuation. Furthermore, it can now also be determined, on a global scale, where a title should be released, whether it should go theatrical or not, what the overall value contribution is to an existing library and what its projected value is across multiple seasons for any streamer or platform.

As a follow-up to the presentation, Parrot will have a special offer with a version of Parrot Analytics’ DEMAND360 platform, which offers global audience demand measurement for TV shows, movies, and talent. The platform will provide Academy members with the opportunity to learn from Parrot Analytics’ strategic thinking, as well as offer real-time data and insights to aid in better decision making for creating, selling, buying, marketing, and investing in content. This will be crucial for Academy members as they decide which global talent, distributors and producers to work with next.

About The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership-based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over 50 countries and 500 companies from all sectors of television including internet, mobile and technology. The Academy’s yearly schedule of events includes the prestigious International Emmy® Awards held in New York, and a series of industry events such as Academy Day, The International Emmy® World Television Festival and Panels on substantive industry topics. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences recognizes excellence in television produced outside of the United States, as well as US Primetime programs produced in languages other than English, with the prestigious Emmy® Award. Currently celebrating programming across varied areas including: Arts Programming, Current Affairs, Comedy, Documentary, Drama Series, News, Non-Scripted Entertainment, Short-Form Series, Sports Documentary, Telenovela, and TV Movie/Mini-Series, it also recognizes excellence in Performances and Kids programming. For more information, go to www.iemmys.tv.

