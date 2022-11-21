Tis The Season! Amazon.com.au Launches Longest Black Friday Ever With Nine Days Of Epic Deals For Kiwis

Kiwi shoppers can start their Christmas shopping early and save big with the Amazon.com.au Black Friday sales event featuring discounts on top brands, gifts, and essential products

Monday 21 November 2022, Auckland: Amazon.com.au has launched its longest Black Friday Sale ever, giving Kiwi customers more time to beat the rush and prepare for Christmas.

Shoppers will find hundreds of thousands of products at reduced prices across a range of categories, including electronics, homewares, beauty, toys, and apparel, from top brands like Dyson, Weber, Phillips, Bosch and many more.

The event runs for nine days from November 21 to November 29.

Country Manager for Amazon Australia, Janet Menzies, said: “We are thrilled to be extending our longest Black Friday sale event to Kiwi customers with incredible deals across nine days.

“We know value is more important than ever to Kiwi shoppers and our Black Friday sale will give customers more time to shop in preparation for Christmas while making savings.

“It’s also a great chance for Kiwis to get their Christmas shopping done all in one go and be able to ship orders over $49 for free well ahead of the big day in December.”

Alongside big-name brands, the Amazon.com.au Black Friday sale also features local Kiwi brands such as Auckland-based high performance toy maker Zing Toys; 100% beeswax homegrown children’s crayon brand Honeysticks; and for the anime fans local paint by number and poster business Creative Hero.

Amazon.com.au offers a variety of fast and convenient delivery options, with Kiwi shoppers who spend over $49 on eligible items, receiving free shipping to New Zealand.

The Amazon.com.au annual Top 100 Holiday Toy List provides endless ideas for the little ones with the top ranked toys including everything from traditional favourites like LEGO and Rubik’s Cube to Hot Wheels and a talking Harry Potter Sorting Hat.

To make present buying easier, Amazon.com.au has curated a range of gift guides in a newly launched Christmas Store including the must-have present lists for Electronics, Home and Kitchen and the definitive Secret Santa guide. Customers can also shop via age and price, with a range of items eligible for New Zealand shipping, discounted through the Black Friday sale.

Bag a Bargain. Deals and Savings Start Today!

Customers can find Black Friday deals from today with new deals dropping daily at amazon.com.au/blackfriday. A selection of the deals are highlighted below— and many, many more — will be available between November 21 and November 29*.

