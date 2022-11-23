Two Life Members Honoured At EMA Annual General Meeting

At the EMA Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, the EMA honoured the contributions of one former board member and the first non-board member to ever be conferred life membership.

Presented by current EMA Board Chairman Andrew Hunt, the first life membership was awarded to Derek Rankin.

Derek joined the EMA Board in 2005 as a representative of Bancorp Treasury and has been on the board ever since. He has been invaluable on both the Finance and Property committees and as the EMA member on the Council of BusinessNZ.

Paul Mackay, Manager of Employment Relations Policy at BusinessNZ, is the first non-Board member to be conferred life membership. He has been at the forefront of change across the employment relations spectrum in New Zealand and has helped the EMA ensure it is at the forefront of employment relations policy and trends for our business members.

Paul is also elected as a member of Governing body of the International Labour Organisation based in Geneva.

Having had an online-only AGM last year as a result of the pandemic, David Jack and Peter Elder were also conferred the life memberships they received last year, this time in person.

Andrew Hunt says both Mr Rankin and Mr Mackay had made huge contributions and thanked them for their invaluable service.

"We have been fortunate to have both Derek and Paul’s expertise over many years. Their service to our member businesses, staff, and partners has been greatly appreciated," says Mr Hunt.

He also thanked outgoing board members, and welcomed incoming ones, including:

Outgoing board members

Margaret Gracie - Organic Initiative

Murray Jamieson - Farm 360

Andrew Phipps - University of Auckland

John Miles - NZ Marketing Association

Derek Rankin - Rankin Treasury Advisory

Incoming board members

Alex Zhang - Chance Immigration and Education

Carolyn Banks - Venus Networks NZ

-Heta Hudson - Whāriki Māori Business Network

Māori Business Network Simon Bennett - Accordant

Sarah Caunter - Corys Electrical

-Appointed during the year.

Also presented at the AGM yesterday was the EMA’s digital Annual Report for the financial year to June 30, 2022. It highlights a challenging year for the EMA and the business community, and agile initiatives to support both ourselves and our members.

© Scoop Media

