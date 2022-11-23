Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Two Life Members Honoured At EMA Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 23 November 2022, 11:41 am
Press Release: EMA

At the EMA Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, the EMA honoured the contributions of one former board member and the first non-board member to ever be conferred life membership.

Presented by current EMA Board Chairman Andrew Hunt, the first life membership was awarded to Derek Rankin.

Derek joined the EMA Board in 2005 as a representative of Bancorp Treasury and has been on the board ever since. He has been invaluable on both the Finance and Property committees and as the EMA member on the Council of BusinessNZ.

Paul Mackay, Manager of Employment Relations Policy at BusinessNZ, is the first non-Board member to be conferred life membership. He has been at the forefront of change across the employment relations spectrum in New Zealand and has helped the EMA ensure it is at the forefront of employment relations policy and trends for our business members.

Paul is also elected as a member of Governing body of the International Labour Organisation based in Geneva.

Having had an online-only AGM last year as a result of the pandemic, David Jack and Peter Elder were also conferred the life memberships they received last year, this time in person.

Andrew Hunt says both Mr Rankin and Mr Mackay had made huge contributions and thanked them for their invaluable service.

"We have been fortunate to have both Derek and Paul’s expertise over many years. Their service to our member businesses, staff, and partners has been greatly appreciated," says Mr Hunt.

He also thanked outgoing board members, and welcomed incoming ones, including:

Outgoing board members

  • Margaret Gracie - Organic Initiative
  • Murray Jamieson - Farm 360
  • Andrew Phipps - University of Auckland
  • John Miles - NZ Marketing Association
  • Derek Rankin - Rankin Treasury Advisory

Incoming board members

  • Alex Zhang - Chance Immigration and Education
  • Carolyn Banks - Venus Networks NZ
  • -Heta Hudson - Whāriki Māori Business Network
  • Simon Bennett - Accordant
  • Sarah Caunter - Corys Electrical

-Appointed during the year.

Also presented at the AGM yesterday was the EMA’s digital Annual Report for the financial year to June 30, 2022. It highlights a challenging year for the EMA and the business community, and agile initiatives to support both ourselves and our members.

 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Chapman Tripp: Hard Slog For Infrastructure
The New Zealand infrastructure sector is facing exceptional challenges – economic, financial, environmental, logistical and regulatory – as the Government seeks to create a more sustainable and climate resilient economy... More>>


Auckland Business Chamber: Small & Medium Businesses Still Very Grumpy In November, Bridges Says

Small and medium Auckland businesses are still very grumpy in November, says Simon Bridges, CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber.
“The main thing the government can do is get immigration moving faster for workers... More>>

PwC: Update From Administrators Of Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Limited 

The Government, through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit (Kānoa – RDU), have today requested the Administrators of RAL to send a letter and Life Pass Holder Support Form... More>>




Fonterra: Announces Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra is pleased to announce the divestment of its Chilean Soprole business. The divestment comprises a number of transactions that result in aggregate consideration of 591.07 billion Chilean Pesos (approximately NZD1.055 billion)... More>>


Westpac: Economic Overview, November 2022 – No Easy Way Down

Mounting pressure on domestic prices and wages means that the odds of a soft landing for the New Zealand economy are getting slimmer, according to Westpac’s latest Economic Overview... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 