Service Foods Acquires Leonard's

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 11:23 am
Press Release: Service Foods

Service Foods is proud to announce the acquisition of Leonard's, an award-winning butchery and small goods producer.

With a rich history dating back to 1989, Leonard's is a homegrown family business. The award-winning range includes bacon, sensational sausages made from local and international recipes, succulent roast beef, exciting European-styled deli meats, and legendary Christmas hams with a manuka-smoked Kiwi twist.

"At Service Foods we are committed to providing our customers with quality products from New Zealand and around the world," said Managing Director Aneil Balar. "Leonard's has a long legacy of excellence meat production, and we are excited to bring their expertise and passion for flavor to restaurants, cafes, hospitality venues and retail outlets around NZ. The entire team at Leonard’s have been retained, and we’re thrilled to have them as part of the Service Foods family."

“Service Foods customers will still have access to our wide range of quality cuts of meat at competitive prices and likewise – Leonard’s customers will gain access to the over 15000 SKUs we stock”.

The acquisition will allow Leonard’s to expand their production capacity and provide even more high-quality products to Kiwi families through Service Foods’ nationwide distribution network.

About Service Foods: Service Foods is New Zealand’s largest privately family-owned and operated food service distribution businesses. The company has grown from humble beginnings in Christchurch to now operate over 200 refrigerated trucks, 16 distribution centres covering over 20 acres spread throughout the country, servicing 10,000+ clients supported by over 700 team members.

