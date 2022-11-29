Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gifting With A Cause: Chocolate Spreading Festive Joy In Capital

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Wellington Chocolate Factory

Gifting this festive season has taken on extra meaning for the Wellington Chocolate Factory, which is donating 10 cents from every bar purchased to the Wellington City Mission, helping spread love and joy to the people and families under the Mission’s care.

Until Christmas Eve, all bars sold will see a portion of the proceeds donated directly to the Mission through Wellington Chocolate Factory’s Giving Campaign, now in its second year. Need is higher this year as the rising cost of living impacts the city. The campaign will be launched tonight with a special event at WCF’s Chaffer’s Street retail store.

Kath Bier, from the Wellington City Mission, says Christmas places extra pressure on people who are already struggling. The money raised from sales will help bring Christmas joy to the families the Mission supports.

“We’ll use the money from the Giving Campaign to purchase food for the Christmas hampers we deliver on Christmas Eve, gifts for those journeying with us through supported transitional housing, and for making sure we have lots of festive food and treats in our community lounge,” she says.

Operating in Wellington for over a hundred years, the Mission is open to all who need it, regardless of their circumstances. Focused on dignity and compassion, they work to build positive outcomes for the people they support through their Social Supermarket, one-to-one counselling, budgeting advice and social services.

Gabe Davidson, the co-founder of WCF, says this partnership is a very personal one.

“Like the Mission, which works to transform, empower, and create fullness of life for Wellingtonians in need, we also strive to do the same with our communities of growers in Vanuatu and Peru. Our entire team is proud to be supporting the Mission’s incredible work, especially when their service is in such high demand.

“If you’re looking to buy something delicious for a loved one this season, by choosing a WCF bar, you’re also giving back to our community and the Mission, which does so much to care for the most vulnerable in Wellington,” he says.

Bars are available from Wellington Chocolate Factory stores, including their brand-new pop-up on Lambton Quay (opening later this week), online, and at selected Wellington stockists.

About Wellington Chocolate Factory

Found in the heart of Eva Street (Wellington's most sought-after foodie laneway), the Wellington Chocolate factory has been lovingly handcrafting New Zealand's finest small-batch chocolate since 2013.

New Zealand's original, organic, bean-to-bar chocolate producer, WCF, is leading a chocolate revolution. It offers 'true to the bean' flavours, allowing its cocoa beans' taste and real character to shine. Great New Zealand Chocolate that's organic, sustainable and contributes to a better world; Wellington Chocolate Factory sources only the highest quality beans from ethical suppliers - supporting local farmers and ensuring fair trade; creating a better tasting world, one bean at a time.

 

