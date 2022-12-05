Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Housing Market Slow In November, But Not In Full Retreat

Monday, 5 December 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

The Auckland housing market experienced its quietest month’s trading for a November in 12 years but was far from being in full retreat in the face of rising mortgage interest rates, the return of inflation and low consumer economic confidence.

“In November, the median sales price at $1,065,000 eased down 2.2 percent on the average median price over the past three months but the 700 homes sold in the month was the highest for the past six months,” said Peter Thompson, Managing Director of Barfoot & Thompson.

“Property is selling, albeit at a level lower than at the same time last year. What it demonstrates is vendors and buyers are reaching an agreement as to where prices are at.

“November’s median price is down 14.1 percent on the peak median price ever recorded in November last year but has remained stable for the past three months.

“The average price for the month, at $1,153,795, which is more influenced by sales in the top price categories, tells a different story.

“November’s average sales price is down only 9.8 percent on the peak average price, recorded in December last year.

“November’s average price increased over that for October by 1.5 percent.

“The average sales price in November was influenced by a return of buyers to the $2 million and over price sector and the number of sales in the under $750,000 price category. Many of the buyers in the lower-price sector would have been first-time buyers.

“In November we sold 64 properties for more than $2 million, 19 of them being for more than $3 million. This is the highest number of homes valued at more than $3 million we have sold in a month for 6 months.

“At the same time, we sold 125 homes for under $750,000, or 17.9 percent of all the homes sold.

“New listings for the month at 1577 were down significantly on those for November in the past few years but were nonetheless solid.

“At month end we had 5052 homes on our books, the highest number for any month for 11 years.

“Buyer choice in Auckland has rarely been greater in recent times.

“The lifestyle and rural markets experienced their best month’s trading in four months although trading was modest compared with where it was at this time last year.

“Interest in lifestyle properties around Pukekohe was strong with sales prices ranging between $1 million to $3 million. Vendors are again showing interest in testing the market by selling via auction or tender rather than by listed price.

“In the far north, the main focus during the month was on coastal lifestyle and existing homes.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.


Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tertiary Education Union: “Extraordinarily Damaging” Strike To Continue At University Of Auckland
The wait continues for some Waipapa Taumata Rau | University of Auckland students who have still not received their final grades as academic staff who are members of Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union extend their strike again... More>>


MBIE: Applications To Initiate A Fair Pay Agreement Open

The Fair Pay Agreements system comes into effect on 1 December, which means eligible unions can start the process to initiate a Fair Pay Agreement. They will need to apply to the Chief Executive of MBIE for approval to begin bargaining for a specific occupation or industry... More>>

Sponsored: Tips For Moving To Australia From New Zealand
Are you thinking of moving from the land of the long white cloud to the Green and Gold? In 2021, up to 2,700 Kiwis moved over to Australia, reversing a trend where Aussies came over here... More>>


FSC: Almost 70% Of Kiwis Would Struggle To Support Loved Ones Should The Worst Happen
In a cost of living crisis and rising interest rates, many Kiwis are struggling to get by. Alarmingly, New Zealanders are also significantly underinsured, putting their loved ones at risk... More>>



Statistics: New Homes Consented Per 1,000 Residents Continues To Rise
The national number of new homes consented per 1,000 residents was 9.8 in the year ended October 2022, up from 9.4 in the previous year, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 