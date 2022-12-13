Chantal Organics And Bread & Butter Bakery Join Forces For A Second Year To Give Back To Those In Need This Christmas

For a second year running, Chantal Organics, New Zealand’s award-winning purveyor of sustainable and organic products, and beloved Auckland bakery Bread & Butter are launching their Christmas Charity Cookie campaign to raise funds for families doing it tough.

Aiming to double donations made in 2021, Chantal Organics and Bread & Butter have created a delicious coconut and chocolate shortbread that will be sold throughout the month of December 2022 with all proceeds being donated to Auckland City Mission.

Supporting this year's campaign, Farro and Eco Store have also joined the party, committing to sell the Christmas Charity Cookies in-store alongside Bread & Butter bakery.

Chantal Organics Brand Manager, Anne Scholl, says she is thrilled to see the partnership come to life for a second year, especially with the cost of living adding pressure to already struggling New Zealanders and their families.

“Rising living costs have reduced the ability for many families to provide the necessities of life, especially at Christmas. Through this partnership with Bread & Butter, we hope to ease some of the pressures facing our community.”

“We are very excited that Farro has come on board to sell the Christmas Charity Cookies alongside Bread & Butter, and are hoping to reach even more New Zealanders, to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the work of Auckland City Mission.”

Bread & Butter Bakery Director Isabel Pasch says Bread & Butter has continued to be a regular supporter of Auckland City Mission, donating leftover bread and pastries to the Mission daily, and is delighted to collaborate with Chantal Organics again to sprinkle a little Christmas cheer throughout the community in cookie form.

“Using organic and sustainable ingredients baked with love, our Christmas Shortbread Cookies are a delicious way for Aucklanders to support fellow Aucklanders who need an extra bit of help this festive season.”

“Farro is delighted to have partnered with Chantal Organics and Bread & Butter to support people in our local communities through donations raised from the Christmas Shortbread Cookies sales in Farro stores. Farro’s is genuinely committed to local action, and we’re pleased to be helping Chantal Organics and Bread & Butter scale up Christmas Charity Cookie campaign this year. It’s through strong community collaboration between stores and producers we can make a difference to those doing it tough this Christmas” says Farro Chief Executive Bryce Howard.

The limited range of Christmas Charity Cookies will retail for $16 for a 200g bag and are available to purchase from 1-24 December 2022 at:

Bread & Butter Bakery & Cafe, Grey Lynn or online via Bread & Butter here

Farro stores throughout Auckland

Eco Store, 1 Scotland Street, Freemans Bay, Auckland 1011

