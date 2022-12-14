Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Māori Directorate Established At Pharmac

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 10:35 am
Press Release: PHARMAC

Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac has set up a dedicated Māori directorate, demonstrating the strong commitment Pharmac has to ensuring equitable health outcomes for Māori.

“We are committed to upholding te Tiriti o Waitangi across all areas of our work. The independent review into Pharmac highlighted we need a stronger Māori voice in our work and better ways to incorporate mātauranga Māori,” says Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt. “To support us to achieve this, I am pleased to announce the development of a new directorate, with our Chief Advisor, Māori, Trevor Simpson (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa) stepping up into the role as our new Kaituruki Māori Director.”

“Te Tiriti o Waitangi sets the enduring foundation for Te Pātaka Whaioranga – Pharmac to achieve the best health outcomes for Māori,” says Kaituruki Māori Director Trevor Simpson. “This means building partnerships that best serve whānau who need it and evolving our mahi to embody te ao Māori.”

“The Māori directorate will support our focus on lifting our Māori capability and capacity across the organisation. It will also strengthen our understanding on how to effectively partner with Māori, as well as support all our Māori staff.”

Striving for Tiriti excellence will underpin the Māori Directorate’s work. A key Directorate team role will be working towards building strong Tiriti systems and processes. It will also help to lift cross organisational capability to meet these system challenges.

“Our mahi is about collaborating with the health sector to develop strategies that enable better medicine access and tackle health inequities for whānau, hapū and iwi,” says Trevor.

“Creating the Māori Directorate reflects the organisational response to the Pharmac Review while also acknowledging the many years of advocacy for a Māori Directorate, both from internal Māori staff and our Māori stakeholders. It signals a critical shift towards building an organisation that is fit for purpose in the new health system.

“It’s a steep learning curve and we are still climbing, but the appetite from Te Pātaka Whaioranga to step back, reflect on what we do, and collaboratively consider how we can truly bring te Tiriti and equity considerations across all of our work is really heartening,” says Trevor.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In November
Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>



Forsyth Barr: Releases Carbon And ESG Ratings For Listed Companies
New Zealand listed companies are well positioned for upcoming carbon disclosure legislation although carbon reductions are tracking behind targets, according to the first comprehensive review of carbon... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 