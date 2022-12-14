Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Director Personal Liability More Acute As Tough Times Bite Business

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 11:23 am
Press Release: Tompkins Wake

In the current economic environment, many companies are going to be facing situations where solvency is at risk or where there is a need to incur obligations to stay alive. Company directors must be ultra-vigilant when it comes to their directors’ duties.

Incurring obligations on behalf of the company, failing to act in the company’s best interests or failing to spot financial trouble in an organisation early and being slow to mitigate risks can all increase a director’s personal risk.

This is the key message from Wayne Hofer and Andrew Grenfell on a recent episode of the Tompkins Wake podcast. Each share their deep understanding of directors’ responsibilities and liabilities under the Companies Act and how to minimise personal risk.

Wayne is a partner and commercial litigation and insolvency lawyer at Tompkins Wake, while Andrew has over 17 years of corporate turnaround, restructuring and insolvency experience with McGrathNicol.

Freedom vs Responsibility

The very structure of companies in New Zealand gives directors the freedom to take business risks, not only for the benefit of their company but for the economy as a whole.

That freedom is offset with the obligation to act with integrity. Risks must be taken within the framework of a full knowledge of the situation in which the company is trading. As Andrew explains, there is a degree of nuance in assigning responsibility.

“The courts are clear that it's not about bad business judgment per se. Directors can act with integrity and still get things wrong. Directors come under scrutiny when they ignore red flags and continue trading recklessly.

“I've been involved in cases where board reports clearly showed that the directors were fully cognizant of the financial trouble the company was in but continued to incur obligations on behalf of the company.

“When you've chewed through your own equity and are putting creditors’ capital at risk, that's when a liquidator will be very interested at looking into the actions of the directors,” says Andrew.

Ignorance doesn’t wash

In tough economic times, the obligations and duties of a director are more acute. The onus is on directors to actively seek out relevant information and courts no longer accept claims of ignorance as an acceptable defence. Wayne outlines the new landscape.

“Insofar as solvency is concerned, the days of a director saying ‘I didn't know the company was in such a bad situation’ are gone. Courts assess situations based on what directors could reasonably have known and should have known.

“Directors are obliged to be fully aware of the company’s situation, perhaps not on a daily basis, but frequently enough to know how the business is doing. If cashflow is becoming an issue, it is the job of directors to dive deeper into their obligations,” says Wayne.

Act sooner than later

The sooner directors spot reg flags and act, the greater the options available to them to find effective solutions. Andrew cites a case that came across his desk during the Covid pandemic.

“I was brought into a situation which was the result of the vaccine mandates. When the mandates hit, the company was faced with an overnight reduction in workforce. As a result, they didn't have staff to do the work, which resulted in a sudden drop in income.

“When the directors realised the company wouldn’t have money to meet its debts, they immediately came to speak to us. Because they consulted with us early in the piece, there were options we could employ to help them trade through,” he explains.

Incurring obligations

Certain companies will also look to trade out of a rough patch which may include incurring liabilities.

“In the simplest terms, directors must ensure they don't illegitimately incur an obligation that the company can't achieve in the future. The role of a director is not to avoid risks, but it’s making sure the risks they take are reasonable in the circumstances,” Wayne says.

Mechanisms and options

When turnaround experts are called upon for help, they have a responsibility to ask: Is there a path out of this that can be reasonably relied upon? In Andrew’s experience, the answer is often yes.

“There are mechanisms we can use to help businesses come back from the brink. We can help them make compromises with landlords and suppliers. We might use structuring techniques to allow a company to continue to trade if the underlying business is viable.

“There are situations whereby you can continue to trade at the behest of your creditors. In that situation, it is critical creditors become part of the decision-making process, to agree or disagree to a proposed plan of action. With creditors onboard, a company can work its way through the risk.

If directors want to keep themselves safe and build resilience into their business, they should consult advisors as soon as things look shaky. Expert counsel at the appropriate time will assist them in determining the best way through,” says Andrew.

To listen to this episode of Off The Clock visit: https://info.tompkinswake.co.nz/off-the-clock-episode-2

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Tompkins Wake on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In November
Retail card spending rose $21 million (0.3 percent) in November 2022 compared with October 2022, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today... More>>




Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>



Forsyth Barr: Releases Carbon And ESG Ratings For Listed Companies
New Zealand listed companies are well positioned for upcoming carbon disclosure legislation although carbon reductions are tracking behind targets, according to the first comprehensive review of carbon... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 