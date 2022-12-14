Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unregistered Motor Vehicle Trader Convicted And Fined

Wednesday, 14 December 2022, 3:45 pm
Press Release: MBIE

Kahn David Ratcliffe, an unregistered motor vehicle trader, was convicted last week for breaching the Motor Vehicle Sales Act 2003 (MVSA).

Duncan Connor, the Registrar of Motor Vehicle Traders said, “Ratcliffe sold 44 vehicles in a 12-month period – more than seven times the limit for unregistered individuals. Individuals are able to sell up to six vehicles in a 12-month period without registering as a motor vehicle trader.”

The conviction comes following an investigation by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, where Ratcliffe was charged on one count of trading motor vehicles whilst being unregistered. Ratcliffe pleaded guilty and was subsequently sentenced to an $8,000 fine and ordered to pay $130 court costs and $400 solicitor’s costs.

Consumers are not protected when purchasing from an unregistered motor vehicle trader and could face significant financial losses if there are issues with the vehicle.

Mr Connor says Facebook Marketplace is a common platform for unregistered motor vehicle traders to sell their vehicles.

“Consumers should take precautions when purchasing vehicles from people online. This may include organising a pre-purchase check and inspection on the vehicle to identify any mechanical issues or money owing.”

Consumers can check whether the person they are purchasing from is a registered motor vehicle trader by accessing the public register at https://www.motortraders.govt.nz/.

Registered motor vehicle traders have been assessed by MBIE as being suitable to be registered, and must comply with obligations under the MVSA, Consumer Guarantees Act 1993, and Fair Trading Act 1986.

Notes to editor:

Under section 95 of the MVSA it is an offence to sell more than six vehicles in a 12-month period, and those found breaking the law could face fines of up to $50,000 for an individual or $200,000 for a company.

 

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from MBIE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Westpac: Regional Roundup, December 2022
Regions with a high exposure to export markets, particularly agriculture/horticulture and foreign tourism, will generally fare better than those that don’t... More>>


QV: House Prices Slide Into Summer, Capping Off Another Crazy Year For The Market
The residential property market’s downward trajectory continues as the end of the year draws near, with home values falling further from January to November than they have in more than 15 years... More>>



University of Auckland: Microplastics In Auckland’s Air Equal 3 Million Plastic Bottles Per Year, Study Suggests
Researchers from the University of Auckland calculated that 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city annually, the equivalent of more than 3 million plastic bottles falling from the sky... More>>


Statistics: Annual Current Account Deficit Widens To $29.7 Billion 
The annual current account deficit was $29.7 billion (7.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) in the year ended 30 September 2022, $13.3 billion wider than in the year ended 30 September 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Statistics New Zealand: International Travel: October 2022
International travel covers the number and characteristics of overseas visitors and New Zealand resident travellers (short-term movements) entering or leaving New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 